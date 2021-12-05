How MrBeast Burger proved to be a success for him

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has embarked on many different business endeavors, with one of the most prominent being the MrBeast Burger.

Set up as a delivery-only fast-food chain, its first store opened up in Wilson, North Carolina, before expanding all over the United States and even the United Kingdom and Canada. It currently has over 1,000 locations and Donaldson has sold over 1 million burgers since its unveiling.

MrBeast @MrBeast MrBeast Burger is now available in the UK! We just opened 5 locations in London and are doing everything we can to expand to the rest of the UK and then all of Europe!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ MrBeast Burger is now available in the UK! We just opened 5 locations in London and are doing everything we can to expand to the rest of the UK and then all of Europe!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

All about the MrBeast Burger fast-food franchise

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson's fast-food chain, the MrBeast Burger, was founded on December 19, 2020. He made the announcement through Twitter and made headlines immediately.

The burger chain operates somewhat remotely by partnering with local restaurants. Those restaurants would be in charge of making and delivering the burgers, which sounds great in theory but caused some problems at first.

Many customers complained that their burgers were sub-par or straight up raw and moldy, providing pictures with their claims.

MrBeast @MrBeast I just launched 300 restaurants nationwide! Just go on your favorite delivery app and order a MrBeast Burger! WE’VE BEEN WORKING ON THIS FOR FOREVER AND IM SO EXCITED! I just launched 300 restaurants nationwide! Just go on your favorite delivery app and order a MrBeast Burger! WE’VE BEEN WORKING ON THIS FOR FOREVER AND IM SO EXCITED! https://t.co/hn7tXeWrOu

Donaldson addressed the concerns on his Twitter account and apologized for the mishap. Many redirected the blame to the restaurants themselves, as they would be in charge of making sure the burgers are safe to consume.

People also praised MrBeast for the initiative, as having local restaurants manage burger orders would net them a certain amount of profit. Reportedly, a certain restaurant recorded over $7000 in profit from opening day. Owners can even apply for their business to be part of the fast-food chain.

Prior to the opening of the restaurant, Donaldson already had the image of a positive and generous philanthropist and YouTuber, connecting with his audience who are generally on the younger side of the age range.

MrBeast @MrBeast MrBeast Burger and Dream partnered together to make the DREAM BURGER!



It’s now available at all 600 locations!!! ORDER IT AND TELL US WHAT YOU THINK! MrBeast Burger and Dream partnered together to make the DREAM BURGER! It’s now available at all 600 locations!!! ORDER IT AND TELL US WHAT YOU THINK! https://t.co/NMEVV0qPrU

The idea of a fast-food franchise drew in both his younger and older audiences, while the price range of the products made it accessible and worth trying for even non-fans who otherwise would not be willing to drop heavy amounts of money.

His already-supersized popularity immensely helped with the hype around the chain, combined with his friends and acquaintances who are also large personalities on the internet and promoted it in their own way.

Over the course of the franchise's lifetime, Donaldson has collaborated with several content creators to sell limited-time burgers that were named after various creators. This includes burgers named after Clay "Dream," Karl Jacobs, and Charles White "MoistCr1TiKaL" Jr.

MrBeast @MrBeast MrBeast Burger has sold over 1,000,000 sandwiches in under 2 months 🤯❤️ MrBeast Burger has sold over 1,000,000 sandwiches in under 2 months 🤯❤️

Also Read Article Continues below

So far, the YouTuber has opened over 1,000 locations across the globe, including in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. He is currently busy with his ocean-cleaning initiative, #TeamSeas, but is assumed to be working on new promotional stuff for the franchise soon.

Edited by R. Elahi