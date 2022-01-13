5 best MrBeast Minecraft videos of all time

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is one of the biggest YouTubers on the planet. He is known for his Minecraft gaming content and his charitable and fundraising work, which includes Team Trees and Team Seas.

He is often credited with revolutionizing the "expensive stunts" genre on YouTube and showcases this in the form of challenges involving hundreds of thousands of dollars. MrBeast's Minecraft series is filled with challenges that reward the participants with real money, with up to $10,000 being awarded as prize money.

Most Minecraft videos by MrBeast involve a bunch of his friends, including Christopher "Chris" Tyson, Chandler Hallow and Karl Jacobs. His friends either serve as participants in his challenges or help him when they involve hundreds of random Minecrafters. This article will list some of the best videos MrBeast has made over the years.

Top 5 Minecraft videos by MrBeast

5) 10 vs 1000 Player Manhunt!

In this video, MrBeast gets a thousand players on a server and initiates a manhunt for ten of the biggest YouTubers on the platform for the game. These include Clay "Dream", George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Nick "Sapnap," Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons, Karl Jacobs and more. The person who survives for the longest wins a $30,000 TV.

This video has 13.5 million views.

4) 100,000 Player Building Challenge!

This video involves 100,000 players who are given seven days to build whatever they want. The winner gets $50,000 and is selected by taking the points given to the build by MrBeast and his friends and fellow Minecrafters Christopher Tyson, Chandler Hallow, and Karl Jacobs. Builds include a fire-breathing dragon, a temple and various MrBeast statues.

This video has 20.8 million views.

3) Minecraft, But Everything is Random!

In this video, MrBeast and his friends take on a challenge that makes every drop in the game random. The group is given one hour to gather supplies and beat the ender dragon. However, there's a catch: if they fail to win the ender dragon fight within 10 minutes, they have to eat a granola bar covered in ketchup.

This video has almost 69 million views.

2) 1000 Zombies vs Mutant Enderman!

This video pits a plethora of hostile mobs against each other in battle. While it does involve encounters involving normal hostile mobs like skeletons, zombies, blazes, bees and more, it also contains some "mutant" versions as well. These include mutant zombies, mutant skeletons and mutant endermen.

This video has 62.4 million views.

1) Whatever You Build, I'll Pay For!

In this video, MrBeast brings in 100 players and gives each of them a plot of land to build anything they want. The build that is deemed the coolest by MrBeast and his friends gets $10,000. Builds like gaming systems and cars are seen within this video.

This video has over 80 million views.

MrBeast is one of the most influential YouTubers out there. He regularly collaborates with a host of content creators like Dream, Chris Tyson, Chandler Hallow and Karl Jacobs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi