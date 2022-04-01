Doja Cat reveals she will quit music after stadium tour with The Weeknd

American rapper and singer Doja Cat has confirmed that she is quitting music soon after The Weeknd 2022 Tour. The singer of Woman fame took to Twitter addressing her fans attending the After Hours tour noting that she is not bailing on them. She, however, added that she would “disappear” soon after the tour. The development comes days after Doja Cat’s now-deleted apology to her fans about her decision to quit the music industry.

More about Doja Cat's decision to quit music

On March 29, Doja Cat was certain that she will quit. In a reply to a tweet from Florida radio station MIX 105.1, who wrote "Maybe Doja Cat isn’t retiring", the artist confirmed the contrary by responding, “Yes the F**k I am”.

In response to questions about her appearance at the Weeknd's tour, Doja Cat wrote to her fans:

“For those who are seeing me at the after hours tour, i’m not bailing. But me not bailing doesn’t mean my ass isn’t gonna disappear right after. i still got sh*t i gotta do. and a lot of y’all think cuz i post a f***in picture it means i’m not out. Pic doesn’t = music GOOFY.”

She further mentioned that she would create videos, complete her performances and that she is not gone yet:

sausage toes @DojaCat so yes that still means i got videos to film i got performances to do and I got content to drop so i’m pooping it out and dippin. i ain’t gone yet. so yes that still means i got videos to film i got performances to do and I got content to drop so i’m pooping it out and dippin. i ain’t gone yet.

Doja Cat wrote that she is quitting the music industry and wants to disappear, following the Paraguay incident when one of her shows got cancelled due to a storm. The incident left fans upset, lading them to call out the artist online.

“I don’t give a f**k anymore... I f****in quit. I can’t wait to f*****g disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me; music is dead, and I’m a f***ng fool for ever thinking I was made for this. This is a f***ing nightmare. Unfollow me.”

The artist was replying to a fan on Twitter. However, less than 48 hours later, Doja Cat, in a series of now-deleted tweets, apologised to her fans for her previous remarks:

“I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you... I do owe people shit. I owe a lot.”

Doja Cat continued:

“I owe myself a lot too. I owe myself the chance to open up and be good to people. I owe myself the death of my fears that don’t allow me to expand my heart. I didn’t come to another country to do something i can do everywhere else. that would be pointless in a way.”

Doja Cat's online feud with fans

Doja recently got into an online feud with her fans after she had to cancel a show in Paraguay, South America. Upset fans called her out for not acknowledging the cancelled show. They alleged that Doja did not post a single story or a tweet, following which the artist changed her Twitter handle to 'I quit', and wrote that she cannot do it.

Some of her fans also claimed that they were waiting outside Doja’s hotel but she did not step outside to greet them.

z de zorra también @HolyDylanx @DojaCat I love you queen, its feels so sad, there’s my video when i waited for u even in the storm in front ur hotel 2 whole days, i just wanted to see u, i’m very sad cuz i did not have the chance but still love u. ❣️ @DojaCat I love you queen, its feels so sad, there’s my video when i waited for u even in the storm in front ur hotel 2 whole days, i just wanted to see u, i’m very sad cuz i did not have the chance but still love u. ❣️🇵🇾 https://t.co/9D3zLyusr2

Fernando Javier @FernandoJFC @DojaCat Miley cyrus made us a video showing how sad she was for not being able to be with us and you? not a tweet, not a story, nothing! They were waiting for you under the storm to at least greet you from afar, but of course you preferred to have your private party at the hotel. Kisses @DojaCat Miley cyrus made us a video showing how sad she was for not being able to be with us and you? not a tweet, not a story, nothing! They were waiting for you under the storm to at least greet you from afar, but of course you preferred to have your private party at the hotel. Kisses

Doja, in one of her tweets, wrote:

“There was a storm in Paraguay, the show got cancelled. When I left the next morning, there wasn’t one person outside the hotel waiting for me. Let that sink in.”

Doja Cat said she felt pressured in the music industry

This is not the first time Doja Cat has expressed her disdain with the music industry. Last year in November, during an Instagram Live, the singer noted that she has not had fun making music in “maybe five years.” She said that she feels like there is too much unnecessary additions she has had to make.

She said:

“Do I want to do that shit because I have to? No! No, I don’t! But I feel pressured to do shit like that. I don’t want to do that. I want to be home. I wanna play f***in’ – I wanna make music. I wanna play f***in’ video games.”

Last month, the 26-year old singer stopped her show to help a fan in distress. The singer did not resume singing until she made sure that help reached the fan who was in pain, emphasising the importance of crowd safety. Doja is slated to perform at 27 upcoming concerts including at the Coachella festival apart from the Weeknd Tour.

Edited by Gunjan