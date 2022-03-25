What happened with Doja Cat? Paraguay drama explained as singer "quits" music

Doja Cat has decided to “quit” her music career after an online feud with her fans from Paraguay. On March 24, the musician took to Twitter to apologize for not putting a “good enough” show for her Thursday set in Brazil.

She also thanked fans for supporting her during the performance and promised to perform better in her upcoming shows. Doja wrote,

“I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I f***ing love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better.”

In response to the tweet, disappointed Paraguay fans called out the singer for not acknowledging her show in the country, which was canceled due to an ongoing storm.

Following a series of heated arguments with her followers, the Say So singer announced that she will quit the music industry.

After her announcement, Doja also changed her Twitter display name to “I quit,” confirming her decision even further.

Why was Doja Cat’s Paraguay show canceled?

Doja Cat, who is currently touring in South America, failed to perform at her scheduled show in Paraguay as the event was canceled due to an ongoing storm. The cancelation left several fans disappointed and upset.

As the 26-year-old tweeted about her latest concert in Brazil, Paraguayan fans slammed her for not acknowledging the situation in Paraguay and not posting “a single photo, a single tweet, or a single Instagram story” addressing the cancelation.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, some fans claimed that they were waiting outside Doja’s hotel in the rain, but she did not come outside to greet them. The singer immediately responded to the allegation and said,

“There was a storm in Paraguay, the show got canceled. When I left the next morning, there wasn’t one person outside the hotel waiting for me. Let that sink in.”

In another deleted tweet, one user called the Woman hitmaker, “public enemy number one.” She then replied by saying, she was "not sorry.”

As the online feud between Doja and Paraguay fans intensified, the singer expressed her frustration, saying that she did not need the critics to believe her actions and asked people to “unfollow” her. In another tweet, she wrote,

“I f****n quit, I can’t wait to f****n disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a f****n fool for ever thinking I was made for this is a f****n nightmare. Unfollow me.”

Journalist Roberto Rojas also weighed in on the drama and told Doja she was not going to win the fight against the Paraguayans. In response, the musician said,

“I moved on I’m just gonna let everybody be mad.”

Shortly after, Doja Cat expressed her desire to quit her music career and changed her Twitter display name to echo the same sentiment.

Fans react to Doja Cat’s decision to quit music

In the wake of her drama with Paraguayan fans, Doja Cat expressed her desire to quit her music career. Her sudden decision and social media posts left many of her fans and followers in complete shock.

Several social media users also took to Twitter to react to the singer’s decision and called out the haters for bullying her online.

ooof🥶 @newkend12 If this Doja cat situation has proven anything to me it’s how quickly non black stans will go from admiration to racial degradation in the blink of an eye If this Doja cat situation has proven anything to me it’s how quickly non black stans will go from admiration to racial degradation in the blink of an eye https://t.co/xCheC37bGZ

Seb @hiveclownprince This Doja Cat situation proves what I've known for a long time. If black people aren't entertaining nb ppl or commodifying themselves they aren't seen as worthy of respect. And the minute they express HUMAN emotions, the racism jumps out from ppl who called themselves fans. This Doja Cat situation proves what I've known for a long time. If black people aren't entertaining nb ppl or commodifying themselves they aren't seen as worthy of respect. And the minute they express HUMAN emotions, the racism jumps out from ppl who called themselves fans.

‏ً @zayoIogy This how Paraguay wanted Doja Cat to perform during the storm This how Paraguay wanted Doja Cat to perform during the storm 💀 https://t.co/6FkDMFsXct

⋆.ೃ࿔*:･ @qlayboicarti ” but as soon as doja cat says something like that everyone’s like “YOU SHOULD BE GRATEFUL FOR WHAT YOU HAVE”. I stg if Taylor Swift said “I can’t do this anymore” everyone would be like “it’s okay take a break queen” but as soon as doja cat says something like that everyone’s like “YOU SHOULD BE GRATEFUL FOR WHAT YOU HAVE”. I stg if Taylor Swift said “I can’t do this anymore” everyone would be like “it’s okay take a break queen 😍👑” but as soon as doja cat says something like that everyone’s like “YOU SHOULD BE GRATEFUL FOR WHAT YOU HAVE”.

mother earth🧃 @nonbinarybooty a bunch of NB latinos who probably don’t even listen to doja cat are … checks notes … calling her slurs, celebrating her expressing feelings of defeat and frustration, & justify violating her privacy and feelings just bc they live in a country where big stars rarely ever come? a bunch of NB latinos who probably don’t even listen to doja cat are … checks notes … calling her slurs, celebrating her expressing feelings of defeat and frustration, & justify violating her privacy and feelings just bc they live in a country where big stars rarely ever come?

ً @floriettes “doja cat didnt come see us when we stalked her outside her hotel during a storm!! shes so rude!!”



like “doja cat didnt come see us when we stalked her outside her hotel during a storm!! shes so rude!!”like https://t.co/yIff2I3Tjz

☃️ @svbzeros If anything, Doja Cat wasn’t mean enough to y’all. I’m just saying, it’s what y’all deserved. If anything, Doja Cat wasn’t mean enough to y’all. I’m just saying, it’s what y’all deserved. https://t.co/LqIvgpsOp8

PRIMA ! - Jules Apologist™️ @safetynet_mp3 paraguay didn’t switch up on doja cat, they showed how they really get down when black creators don’t do what they want paraguay didn’t switch up on doja cat, they showed how they really get down when black creators don’t do what they want https://t.co/iHCMc58CQK

chris💫 @gam3ricon Doja cat owes us an apology because we decided to stay outside her hotel that nobody forced us to do during a powerful storm that left many injured and dead



Do some of y'all not realize how you sound? Doja doesn't owe you anything. Y'all are so entitled. Doja cat owes us an apology because we decided to stay outside her hotel that nobody forced us to do during a powerful storm that left many injured and deadDo some of y'all not realize how you sound? Doja doesn't owe you anything. Y'all are so entitled.

n @spectorbanks genuinely praying for Doja Cat’s mental health. people on this app are the first ones to preach about mental health but will constantly bully and harass celebrities and not think about their well being. genuinely praying for Doja Cat’s mental health. people on this app are the first ones to preach about mental health but will constantly bully and harass celebrities and not think about their well being.

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Doja Cat will acknowledge the situation and reconsider her career decision in the days to come.

According to TMZ, the singer is reportedly set to perform with The Weeknd in North America this summer. The latest drama comes only a few months after a man was arrested for making a false bomb threat at Doja’s Indianapolis concert in January.

