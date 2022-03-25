What is 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' about? Summary explained as Netflix announcement sparks hilarious meme fest online

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is set to be adapted into a Netflix film. The official announcement of the much-awaited project was made by the streaming giant on March 24, 2022.

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel of the same name, the film revolves around the story of Hollywood icon Evelyn Hugo and her tell-all interview with lesser-known journalist Monique Grant.

NetflixFilm @NetflixFilm Bestseller THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO is coming to Netflix!



This hugely popular tale centers around a reclusive Hollywood legend who chooses an unknown reporter to tell her life story. The book will be adapted for film by Liz Tigelaar (LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE). Bestseller THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO is coming to Netflix!This hugely popular tale centers around a reclusive Hollywood legend who chooses an unknown reporter to tell her life story. The book will be adapted for film by Liz Tigelaar (LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE). https://t.co/GKhQ1zMXgJ

The film is being written by Liz Tigelaar, with Reid serving as the executive producer alongside Margaret Chernin. The project will be produced by Liza Chasin from 3Dot Productions and Brad Mendelsohn from Circle of Confusion.

Tigelaar is best known as the creator of Emmy nominated Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere, the showrunner of the Golden Globe nominated comedy-drama Casual and the critically acclaimed CW series Life Unexpected.

She is also adapting Reid’s bestselling novel Malibu Rising for Hulu and 20th Century Television. Another of Reid’s works Daisy Jones & the Six is also in production for an Amazon Prime series.

Although The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is being adapted into a film, it was initially set to be adapted into a series.

Following the official announcement of the film, fans of the novel took to social media to react to the movie adaptation with a barrage of hilarious memes claiming that the book was better suited for a miniseries adaptation.

A look into the plot of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

The general plot of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel revolves around renowned Hollywood actress Evelyn Hugo and her interview with journalist Monique Grant. A synopsis for the Netflix film reads:

“Reclusive Hollywood legend Evelyn Hugo chooses an unknown reporter, Monique Grant, to tell her life story. Evelyn recounts her time in the Golden Age of Hollywood, her rise to fame, and her seven marriages — revealing stunning secrets and lies.”

The brief summary also ends with a question that reads:

“But through it all one question remains: Why has she chosen Monique for her final confession?”

Warning: The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo spoilers ahead!

In the novel, 79-year-old Hollywood icon Hugo decided to sit down for an exclusive interview with lesser-known journalist Monique Grant after delivering blockbusters through decades and spending years avoiding the press.

Hugo’s decision leaves Grant confused, but she visits the actress to conduct her tell-all interview. Upon meeting the star, the journalist comes to know that Hugo wants to share the many truths of her life so that Grant can write and sell the actress’ biography.

Although Hugo refuses to acknowledge her decision behind choosing Grant for the role, the latter agrees to fulfill the actress’ wishes.

Hugo then shares every part of her journey, from her humble beginnings in Hollywood to her rise to superstardom. She also titles each section of her life in the names of each of her seven husbands and elaborates on the reasons behind each marriage and divorce.

As Grant asks Hugo about the true love of her life, beyond the spotlight of her marriages and affairs, the actress decides to come out as bis*xual while answering the former’s question.

She even sheds light on the complications faced by LGBTQ+ stars in the 50s and 60s despite several attempts to bring a change in the industry.

Reid’s novel serves as a Hollywood exposé while also highlighting the themes of ambition, success, scandal, love, and self-identity.

Twitter reacts to The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo film adaptation

Fans are demanding a 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' series adaptation (Image via Twitter/cuteyoongiepie)

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo earned a massive following when it was first released in 2017. The novel also received the Goodreads Choice Award for historical fiction that same year and became one of the most popular books on Goodreads, BookTok, and Bookstagram.

As the social media frenzy continued, the novel spent 54 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller Paperback list, four years after its initial release. It also became the third most read book on Goodreads last year and still stands at the top spot on Amazon's bestseller list.

Fans were left elated once the news of the book’s onscreen adaptation came to light. However, social media users were left slightly disappointed as Netflix announced the novel would be adapted into a film instead of a series.

The announcement also sparked a memefest on social media, with several people taking to Twitter to share their opinion on the adaptation with hilarious memes and funny reactions:

Kit 🐸 @lovelyallium Me writing about how The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo needs to be an 8 episode series and not a movie Me writing about how The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo needs to be an 8 episode series and not a movie https://t.co/s79D96Ww0B

cay @koralinadean netflix spent all their money on that ATLA live action to the point that they cant budget for an evelyn hugo limited series and theyre stopping shared accounts theyre so evil and sick netflix spent all their money on that ATLA live action to the point that they cant budget for an evelyn hugo limited series and theyre stopping shared accounts theyre so evil and sick https://t.co/dD4zTySyQh

NICHOLE @gaypolastri the seven husbands of evelyn hugo was supposed to be a limited series!!!! a movie is gonna be too rushed HOW ARE THEY GONNA SHOW 7 HUSBANDS AND A WIFE IN LESS THAN 2 HOUR? the seven husbands of evelyn hugo was supposed to be a limited series!!!! a movie is gonna be too rushed HOW ARE THEY GONNA SHOW 7 HUSBANDS AND A WIFE IN LESS THAN 2 HOUR? https://t.co/05GYyVdFCW

Azra 🧣🎾🏐 (taylor's version) @azrathearcher if netflix ruins seven husbands of evelyn hugo ...

if netflix ruins seven husbands of evelyn hugo ...https://t.co/A57OahcUdI

enola holmes updates @covisnky evelyn hugo should’ve been a miniseries with an episode per husband then another one to wrap things up nicely evelyn hugo should’ve been a miniseries with an episode per husband then another one to wrap things up nicely https://t.co/utYzqpzxVS

river @howlpendrgon just woke up to the seven husbands of evelyn hugo will be a movie and it gets worse...by NETFLIX

just woke up to the seven husbands of evelyn hugo will be a movie and it gets worse...by NETFLIX https://t.co/ScyfZAqRUf

bear 💋 @haybearhay trying to figure out how Netflix is going to fit The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo into a 2 hour movie knowing they cant trying to figure out how Netflix is going to fit The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo into a 2 hour movie knowing they cant https://t.co/BLEPqMrJO4

gwenミ☆ @ibegyourpart0n evelyn hugo adaptation should’ve been a limited series where each episode centered on the time period of one husband I mean come on it practically writes itself @netflix you are so stupid evelyn hugo adaptation should’ve been a limited series where each episode centered on the time period of one husband I mean come on it practically writes itself @netflix you are so stupid https://t.co/iKmxoYYTfy

jess @mistortewdee no bc if snyder fans got the snyder cut released & the sonic fans got paramount to redesign sonic’s design after the trailer was a disaster then MAYBE we CAN annoy netflix into making evelyn hugo into an 8 episode limited series instead of a single movie– no bc if snyder fans got the snyder cut released & the sonic fans got paramount to redesign sonic’s design after the trailer was a disaster then MAYBE we CAN annoy netflix into making evelyn hugo into an 8 episode limited series instead of a single movie– https://t.co/ErTSOyFTAg

Prior to the Netflix announcement, Freeform reportedly started working on a series adaptation of the book. However, Taylor Jenkins Reid confirmed last year that the series was no longer in the works.

