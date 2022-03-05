"Divorce feels like suffocating": Kanye West writes poem on Kim Kardashian split as legal battle rages on

Kanye West’s separation from Kim Kardashian has affected him a lot and landed him in various controversies. The rapper recently expressed his pain in words, without targeting Pete Davidson.

Ye wrote and posted a poem titled Divorce, comparing the legal process to every bad experience anyone can imagine. A few lines from the poem read:

“Divorce feels like full blown Covid … like your doctor don’t know s**t … like your walking on glass … like you’re running through a glass wall … like you’re being bullied in a class hall.”

He further refers to his recent experience as:

“Divorce feels like the first play of the Super Bowl and your ankle rolls … feels like your kids were snatched from your control.”

The poem is a less ominous expression of his emotions than Yeezy’s music video where a claymation West buries claymation Pete in the ground and grows flowers in his skull. The closing lines of ‘Divorce’ says,

“Michael Jackson said it best, You’re a vegetable, You’re a vegetable, You’re the real Cosby, Not a Huxtable.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian relationship timeline

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian began dating in 2012 and got engaged in October 2013. The pair tied the knot at Fort di Belvedere in Florence in May 2014.

The private wedding ceremony gained a lot of attention in the news, something that Ye did not like.

The pair have four children together: North “Nori” West, born in June 2013, Saint West, born in December 2015, Chicago West was born through surrogacy in January 2018, and Psalm West was born via surrogacy in May 2019.

The former couple’s high-profile status and career led to their relationship being frequently covered by the media.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021 (Image via Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)

During Kanye’s presidential campaign in 2020, he revealed that he initially wanted his first child aborted, and Kim did not agree. He added that Kardashian could possibly end their marriage because of this.

Ye disclosed on Twitter that he had been trying to divorce Kardashian and that her family was trying to lock him up. CNN reported in January 2021 that the couple were discussing the divorce and Kim officially filed for one in February 2021.

Ye and Kardashian mentioned irreconcilable differences as the cause of their divorce and agreed for joint custody of their children. Kim was declared legally single on March 2, 2022.

