When did Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin divorce? Actress opens up about Coldplay frontman's girlfriend, Dakota Johnson

On January 28, Avengers: Endgame star Gwyneth Paltrow took to her Instagram stories and held an AMA session with her followers. The 49-year-old spoke about her divorce with former husband, Chris Martin of Coldplay fame, and his current partner, actress Dakota Johnson.

On being asked about Johnson, Paltrow stated that she loves the Fifty Shades series star "very much". Later, the actress also talked about moving on from her divorce:

"It's a great opportunity to get ruthless with the truth of who you really are, what you want, and what you deserve."

Paltrow has been on good terms with Martin since their divorce in 2016. The Oscar-winner has also praised and approved of Johnson as his new partner.

Exploring Gwyneth Paltrow's relationship with Chris Martin after their divorce

The two stars filed for divorce in April 2015, which was finalized a year later. The Goop founder was married to the Coldplay lead singer for 13 years and had two children with the 44-year-old musician.

They share 17-year-old daughter Apple and 15-year-old son Moses. A year after their divorce, she married TV writer Brad Falchuk.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were rumored to be engaged after the former was spotted with an emerald ring in Malibu.

While Gwyneth Paltrow's recent comment on her divorce talks about moving on, last year, the Shakespeare in Love star insinuated that it took some time. In a 2021 episode of Anna Faris' podcast series Anna Faris is Unqualified, Paltrow said:

"I've learned so much from something I wanted least in the world. I never wanted to get divorced. I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically."

Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson's friendship

Gwyneth Paltrow's statement about loving Dakota Johnson "very much" is not surprising, having praised the latter several times. In 2019, the former accompanied Martin, Paltrow, and their kids on a family trip to Aspen.

According to US Weekly, when Johnson and Martin reportedly parted ways briefly in 2019, Paltrow reportedly "pushed" them to reconcile. Both couples were spotted on a double date together in Hamptons in the same year.

Paltrow gushed about Johnson in an interview with Harper's Bazaar a year later. She claimed that she loved the 32-year-old and added:

"I just adore her."

Paltrow and Johnson have showcased their friendship throughout the years in multiple instances. Even last year, the two posed together at Gucci's fashion show in Los Angeles and gushed over each other.

