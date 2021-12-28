Chris Martin net worth: Coldplay frontman's fortune explored as he sells his and Dakota Johnson's home for $14.4 million 

British singer Chris Martin has sold his Malibu property a year after purchasing it. The 44-year-old received $14.4 million for the same, which he purchased for $12.5 million in October 2020.

The property, which Martin shared with actress Dakota Johnson, gained the singer a whopping $1.9 million profit. As per media outlet Dirt, Martin has purchased another property, just minutes away from this one, for $14 million. The new house is claimed to be more private and is not open for public viewing.

Martin's mansion in Point Dume, on the Malibu coast, extends to 5,338 square feet. The residence has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Additionally, it comprises of a hot tub, a swimming pool and a home theater.

The property also nests a two-story guesthouse with a living room, kitchen, game room and bedroom.

Reportedly, the now-sold house is gated and is aligned with several trees for added beauty.

Chris Martin and girlfriend Dakota Johnson moved in together at the singer's Malibu pad in January 2021 and reportedly were very "excited" for it.

What is Chris Martin's net worth?

UK-born Chris Martin is known far and wide for being the co-founder and vocalist of rock band Coldplay. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Martin's net worth is estimated to be $130 million.

Martin was first exposed to music during his time at Hylton School and Exeter Cathedral School, since his mother was a music instructor. Pursuing his interest, he formed a band called The Rocking Honkies in his school.

Later on, he enrolled into University College, London and earned a degree in Ancient World Studies and received first-class honors in Greek and Latin.

Martin met his co-band members Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion in the same college and formed Coldplay.

Property-wise, Martin and his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow spent $14 million for their Malibu residence in 2014. In 2007, they bought a $5.1 million Tribeca penthouse. They also have homes in London, Brentwood, and the Hamptons.

He sold his Mandeville Canyon home in 2016 for $12 million. In 2013, he bought the 7,700-square-foot property for $6.75 million.

In 2018, he purchased a 6.5-acre property (which includes the 99-seat Malibu Playhouse) for $4.45 million and a 3000 square foot ranch house in Malibu Park, CA, for $3.7 million. Moreover, in 2019, Martin purchased a Malibu beach house for $5.48 million. The Malibu Playhouse property was listed for just under $5 million in July 2020.

Chris Martin is committed to philanthropic causes, supporting organizations such as the Love Button Movement, Amnesty International, and Mercy Corps. The band has performed at charity concerts and donated ten percent of its earnings to charity since 2000. Coldplay has also performed at humanitarian events.

