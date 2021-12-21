 Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler spark dating speculation after attending yoga class together 

American model Kaia Gerber was spotted spending time with actor Austin Butler. As per photographs obtained by Daily Mail, the alleged couple were seen attending a yoga class on December 19 before taking off in Gerber's car.

The 20-year-old model can be seen dressed up casually in leggings and a jacket, while Butler wore a gray t-shirt along with joggers, and a bandana covering his face.

The news comes less than a month after Gerber's break up with Australian actor Jacob Elordi. The two dated for over a year. Elordi was also spotted hanging out with YouTuber Olivia Jade in Los Angeles on the same day.

A brief overview of Kaia Gerber's past relationships

This is not the first time Kaia Gerber has been linked to a celebrity. She was first romantically coupled with model Wellington Grant when the two were spotted on Valentine's Day leaving a hotel together. The duo was also seen attending several occasions together.

Gerber and Grant split up in April 2019. Their last public sighting was Grant at a dinner with Gerber's parents at Malibu's Nobu.

As per TMZ, Gerber sparked dating rumors with comedian Pete Davidson in October 2019. The 28-year-old comedian was spotted leaving Gerber's house the day after the news broke.

Us Weekly reported that a source confirmed Gerber and Davidson's relationship, but the duo decided to keep it "low-key." The two called it quits in January 2020 so that Davidson could focus on his mental health, according to E! News.

Gerber started dating Australian actor Elordi in September 2020 after the latter split up with his Euphoria co-star Zendaya in November 2021. Speaking about Gerber to Men's Health in December 2021, Elordi said he learned valuable lessons about how to handle fame from Gerber.

Before Gerber, Butler was in a long-term relationship with High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens. The two dated for nine years, from 2011 to 2020. He has also been linked to Cody Kennedy, Olivia DeJonge, and Lily-Rose Depp.

