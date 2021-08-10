"What happened to Olivia DeJonge?”: Fans speculate as Austin Butler confirms new romance with Lily-Rose Depp

Austin Butler has seemingly confirmed his relationship with actress Lily-Rose Depp as the new couple were recently spotted together in London. The duo were photographed kissing in public after reportedly enjoying a dinner date with a friend.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair arrived at the venue in a Mercedes accompanied by a friend. Following a two-hour-long dinner, the duo reportedly parted ways with their friend as they waited for a taxi on the streets.

Austin Butler and Lily-Rose Depp were seen taking an intimate midnight stroll after their meal. They were also seen in each other’s embrace and caught sharing occasional kisses on the road.

Austin Butler’s new romance comes less than a year after his alleged relationship with actress Olivia DeJonge. Butler and DeJonge sparked dating rumors in January 2020, nearly a month after the former’s breakup with longtime girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens.

At the time fans accused the Switched at Birth star of allegedly cheating on Hudgens with DeJonge. His latest photographs with Lily-Rose led to fans speculating that the actor was allegedly repeating his past behavior.

Austin Butler and Lily-Rose Depp are yet to officially confirm their relationship. Meanwhile, the actor has also continued to maintain silence regarding his alleged relationship with DeJonge.

A look into Austin Butler’s relationship history

Austin Butler with former girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens (image via Instagram/vanessahudgens)

Austin Butler shot to fame after playing Jamie Lynn Spears’ onscreen love interest in the popular Nickelodeon Show, Zoey 101. He went on to appear in several films and TV shows, including Aliens in the Attic, Ruby & the Rockits, Life Unexpected, The Intruders and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Butler’s first public relationship was with actress Vanessa Hudgens. The duo first met on the set of Disney’s High School Musical in 2005. However, they started dating nearly five years after meeting each other.

The couple sparked romance rumors after Butler was photographed leaving Hudgens’ L.A. home in 2011. The same year the pair were also spotted kissing in a restaurant.

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens officially confirmed their relationship after making their red carpet debut at the premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island in 2012.

Two years later, Hudgens made the relationship Instagram official on Butler’s 23rd birthday.

Following six years of a fairytale romance, the couple sparked engagement rumors after Hudgens was seen wearing a ring on her finger. However, the actress immediately shot down speculation on Twitter.

In February 2019, the couple celebrated seven years together. Hudgens also took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

Unfortunately, the duo decided to part ways the following year. In January 2020, Austin and Vanessa stunned fans after officially announcing their split.

Guysssss. I’m not engaged! I️ posted a pic. Not to show off my ring that I️ happened to throw on that finger after a long day of filming but to show off my haircut Lol 🤦🏻‍♀️💁🏻 pic.twitter.com/xfgqcFddHt — Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) December 19, 2017

Nearly a month after the split, Austin Butler was reportedly spotted with Elvis co-star Olivia DeJonge in a theater in Melbourne. The 29-year-old also shared a picture with the latter on his Instagram story, fueling romance rumors even further.

In November 2020, the duo were photographed on an intimate vacation at a beach in Queensland. However, they mostly kept the speculated relationship under wraps.

With the latest rumors surrounding Austin Butler and Lily-Rose, it is likely that the former has already called it quits with DeJonge.

Amid various speculations about Butler’s love-life, it remains to be seen if the actor will address the latest relationship rumors with Lily-Rose Depp. On the career front, he is all set to portray the lead role in an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

