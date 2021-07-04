Who is Jamie Lynn Spears' husband? All about her family as she opens up on receiving death threats

Jamie Lynn Spears recently revealed that she and her children have been receiving online death threats following Britney Spears’ June 23rd conservatorship hearing. In a revealing speech, the pop star called out her family for forcefully keeping her under the conservatorship for 13 years.

During the hearing, Britney also mentioned that she wants to sue her family members:

"I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them."

The “Toxic” hitmaker shared that under the conservatorship she had to take unnecessary medications, undergo forceful therapy sessions, work against her will and was even restricted from making personal life choices.

The singer accused that her family were only silent onlookers and did not help her out of the situation:

“Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad… He was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing.”

Following Britney’s statement, fans flocked to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ Instagram asking her to address the situation. In response, the “Sweet Magnolias” actor turned off her Instagram comments, earning more backlash from angered netizens.

INSTANT REGRET: Jamie Lynn Spears deactivates comments on Instagram after getting backlash for remaining silent following Britney Spears’s conservatorship testimony. pic.twitter.com/aMtjEt5yrx — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 25, 2021

Critics have always pointed out Jamie Lynn Spears’ silence regarding the conservatorship issue. Following days of constant criticism, the actor finally took to Instagram to share her opinion on Britney’s ongoing conservatorship battle.

The 30-year-old stated that her family does not define who she is:

"I am not my family. I am my own person, and I am speaking for myself."

CLAP BACK: Jamie Lynn Spears responds to backlash for not publicly supporting her sister Britney’s effort to end her conservatorship. Jamie says “If ending the conservatorship, if flying to Mars, or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that.” pic.twitter.com/Q3Ch5X07sm — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 28, 2021

Jamie Lynn Spears also made it clear that she only wants to remain as a sister in Britney’s life:

"I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness. I have made a very conscious choice in my life to participate in her life as her sister."

However, the online community was not too impressed with Lynn’s statement. In a recent turn of events, the “Zoey 101” actor opened up about getting death threats on social media. On Friday, Jamie Lynn Spears wrote on her Instagram story:

"Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves. But can we stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children. - JLS "

Jamie Lynn Spears opens up on receiving death threats

Jamie Lynn Spears has two children, Maddie (13) and Ivey (3). She is married to Jamie Watson.

Who is Jamie Lynn Spears' husband, Jamie Watson?

Jamie Watson is an American businessman who hails from Louisiana. He came under spotlight after his marriage to Jamie Lynn Spears.

Watson reportedly owns a company that provides electronic goods to several corporations. In 2016, the 39-year-old appeared on the TLC documentary “Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out.”

He described himself as “a normal guy with a normal job.” He also confessed to not being familiar with Jamie Lynn Spears’ popularity when they first met.

Watson also made the news a few days back when he told The New York Post that Britney’s family loves her:

"I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her. I wouldn't be around people who weren't. Who wouldn't want to be in support of Britney?"

Needless to say, the statement did not sit well with Britney’s fanbase who has been suspicious of her family and has been demanding the pop icon’s freedom for years.

