Who is Dakota Johnson's boyfriend?: "Fifty Shades" actress spotted with Coldplay's Chris Martin at Barcelona's pre-season friendly game

“Fifty Shades Of Grey,” Dakota Johnson spotted with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in Mallorca (Majorca), Spain. On Wednesday (July 21), the couple were snapped while on a boat ride around the island’s shore.

Johnson was dressed in a floral blouse and also had sunglasses along with a backwards cap. Meanwhile, Martin sported a black t-shirt, sunglasses, and a black cap.

Johnson was also seen walking in the resort town of Palma (Balearic Islands), with her arm wrapped around Chris. Earlier in the year, the duo were seen spending New Year’s Eve together in Aspen.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin

According to PEOPLE magazine, the couple had been dating for almost four years. The report also stated that Dakota Johnson moved into Chris Martin’s $12.5 million Malibu mansion. Martin was previously married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares two sons, Apple and Moses.

Chris Martin is the frontman of the popular band Coldplay. The singer is known for the band's hits like "Yellow," "Viva La Vida," "The Scientist," and more. The band has received seven Grammy wins while being nominated 35 times.

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson is the daughter of actor Don Johnson (of "Miami Vice" fame) and actress Melanie Griffith (also known for "Miami Vice"). The 31-year old actress is known for her lead role as Anastasia Steele in the "Fifty Shades" trilogy.

The timeline of Johnson’s relationship with Martin

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin. (Image via: Matt Agudo / Splashnews.com

The Sun (US) reported that the pair met through mutual friends after Chris’ public divorce from his ex-wife Gwyneth in 2015.

In October 2017, according to PEOPLE magazine, rumors about the relationship between Chris and Dakota sparked. The couple was spotted cozying up to each other while having dinner in Sushi Park (Los Angeles). While, in November, “The Bad Times at the El Royale” star was seen by fans at a Coldplay concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A brief split in June 2019

Dakota and Chris were rumored to have separated in 2019, according to the Sun’s report. It also quoted a source saying,

“Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together.”

Reconciliation

However, the couple was spotted together in August 2019, sparking reconciliation rumors. US Weekly confirmed this in a report, which also suggested that Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow may have been the one who pushed them to get back together.

“The Scientist” singer was then spotted with Dakota, along with Paltrow and her husband in the Hamptons.

Engagement rumors

Per the Daily Mail, Dakota Johnson sparked rumors about her probable engagement with the Coldplay singer in March 2021. The report elaborated that Dakota Johnson was spotted with a massive emerald ring in Malibu.

The pair is very private about their relationship and do not generally reference each other in public interviews, even after four years of their relationship. This leaves fans wondering when the couple will ultimately tie the knot after their rumored engagement.

Edited by Srijan Sen