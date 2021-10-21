Is Gwyneth Paltrow married? All about her husband

Avengers: Endgame star Gwyneth Paltrow recently was featured in PEOPLE magazine's latest weekly issue. In a conversation with the magazine, she discussed her relationship with her current husband, Brad Falchuk.

49-year old Gwyneth said:

"I have a little bit of a blessing that we're still in the honeymoon phase... I am really lucky I married Brad. There's just something about us together."

The Contagion star added:

"We've been able to build on all the stuff we've gone through in life and create something really amazing. And I'm grateful for our chemistry. That can get you through some tough spots!"

The Goop founder also has a new Netflix series coming up on October 21, where she speaks about her previous relationship. The series, titled: "Sex, Love & Goop," features Gwyneth Paltrow, who helps navigate the relationship of five couples with experts.

Who is Gwyneth Paltrow married to?

Previously, Gwyneth Paltrow was famously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The couple were married for almost 13 years, from 2003 to 2016. Five years later, Paltrow married TV writer Brad Falchuk.

Who is Brad Falchuk? All about the two-time Primetime Emmy winner

Brad Falchuk is a renowned writer, producer, and director known for his work in television series. His repertoire includes hit shows like Glee, Pose, American Horror Story, 9-1-1, and Scream Queens.

The 50-year old has professionally worked as a writer since 2001, according to his IMDb profile. Falchuk is known to have undiagnosed dyslexia and graduated from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in 1993, before pursuing his Master's Degree in screenwriting from the AFI Conservatory.

He has 20 credits as a writer and has received two Primetime Emmys in his career. Both of his Emmys were for American Crime Story in the category of Outstanding Limited Series in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

How did Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk meet?

Brad Falchuk met Gwyneth Paltrow while she portrayed Holly Holliday in the hit Fox show Glee in 2010. Falchuk had been associated with the series as one of the creators and initial directors.

In 2014, the couple's romance blossomed when Gwyneth separated from her then-husband Chris Martin. Similarly, the Massachusetts native had left his wife of 20-years Suzanne Bulnik around 2013. Falchuk and Paltrow publicly recognized the speculation behind their rumors in April 2015 at Paltrow's Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr.'s 50th birthday party.

After around four years of dating, the two got engaged in January 2018 and tied the knot later in September in New York.

Gwyneth Paltrow's ex-husband Chris Martin is close to her and Falchuk for co-parenting his and Paltrow's children, 17-year old daughter Apple and 15-year old son Moses. The actress has also approved of Chris' partner Dakota Johnson.

Edited by Prem Deshpande