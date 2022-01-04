 How many kids does Brad Falchuk have? All about Gwyneth Paltrow's husband as actress shares 'blended' family photos 

Gwyneth Paltrow, age 49, along with husband, Brad Falchuk, recently uploaded a beautiful set of pictures of their blended family to express gratitude. The never-before-seen pictures included all of Paltrow's family and even her husband, Brad Falchuk's ex-wife and kids.

The picture included Gwyneth Paltrow's mother Blythe Danner, Brad Falchuk, daughter Apple, 17 and son Moses, 15, with her previous partner, Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin.

She shared the image with 7.7 million followers adding:

"I wish you all love and joy and abundance and great things this year!"

It featured a candlelit dinner with Brad Falchuk, 50, and his kids Isabella and Brody whom he shares with his ex-wife, Suzanne Bukinik.

All about Brad Falchuk's past relationship, kids and ex-wife

Brad Falchuk and his ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik first met each other and began dating in 1994. The couple married in 2002 when they were both having great careers as aspiring producers who were trying for the classic Los Angeles dream.

Suzanne Julie Bukinik, professionally known as Suzanne Falchuk, is an American TV producer. She had produced the TV series 'According to Jim' and 'My wonderful life'. She also acted in the series According to Jim from 2001 to 2008.

During that time she even started her own production company named Suzanne Bukinik Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Brad Falchuk was the co-producer for shows like American Horror Story, Mutant x, Nip/Tuck, & Glee, which catapulted him into popularity.

Suzanne first moved from the Bronx in New York, to begin her production of the TV series, According To Jim from 2001 to 2009.

In their 10 years of marriage, Suzanne gave birth to two kids with Brad Falchuk, daughter Isabella Falchuk and a son, Brody Falchuk. In March 2013, Suzanne filed for divorce after more than 10 years of marriage.

While Bukinik has remained single since her split from her ex-partner, Brad Falchuk married American actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Gwyneth and Brad Falchuk met on the set of Glee in 2010, started growing romantic feelings for each other from 2014 onwards, after which they finally announced their engagement on July 8, 2018.

According to US weekly interview, Gwyneth and Falchuk had revealed:

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship”

The Shakespeare in Love star, Gwyneth, was in a long-term relationship with husband Chris Martin for 10 years.

Gwyneth and Brad Falchuk's relationship timeline

According to Us Weekly, Paltrow and Falchuk began dating in August 2014, after meeting on the set of Glee. They got engaged in 2018.

After which they attended several ceremonies together including Ryan Murphy's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in L.A , and others.

In September, 2021, Brad Falchuk posted for his wife's birthday commenting:

“When you live with this woman, a few things become clear. There are the obvious things — that she’s beautiful, that she’s funny, that she likes things the way she likes them, when she likes them. That she is always busy — but also always has time for you.”

Gwyneth and Brad Falchuk have been together for 8 years now.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider