×
Create
Notifications

Sip and paint viral video takes Twitter by storm, sparks hilarious memefest online

A painting event video has gone viral on Twitter (Image via Groupon)
A painting event video has gone viral on Twitter (Image via Groupon)
Karishma Rao
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 08, 2022 12:32 PM IST
Feature

A new viral video has taken over social media after a sip and paint event clip was uploaded online. Twitter is now having a field day with this video, leading to a slew of memes.

At sip and paint events, participants indulge in drinking alcoholic beverages and unleashing their creative side by painting art pieces.

Such events are extremely popular in the States.

Pinot's Palette Studios holds classes across several states, including New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Their website reads:

"Paint. Drink. Have Fun. As long as you do at least two of the three, you're in good shape."

At such events, patrons can bring alcohol or buy it at the studio. Wine is often the most chosen drink in such sessions.

Internet reacts to viral sip and paint video clip

Netizens were shocked to see two people apparently get intimate during the event, which was being recorded by an attendee, leading to the clip going viral.

It hasn't been confirmed whether the two participants indulged in X-rated activities during the session or whether the camera caught them at an unfortunate angle. Either way, the event has now gone viral on Twitter.

Many who watched the clip expressed regret over attempting to figure out why 'sip and paint' was trending online. Others joked that they would continue participating in their own painting activities while ignoring the intimate couple.

Memes galore are being uploaded by the minute on Twitter after the phrase went viral online. A few hilarious reactions to the now-viral video read:

When you came to sip and paint but they turn the lights off. https://t.co/UC7nfdRnON
When your girl tells you she’s going out with friends for a paint and sip https://t.co/eNXJntwutZ
So I just seen the paint and sip video , and the way y’all described it I’m thinking “okay she in the corner with it”. SHE OUT IN THE OPEN ! https://t.co/8Hf0IQoA8u
When I searched “Sip and paint” https://t.co/1EmbwGsVVe
Me personally if I’d turned around at the paint and sip and saw my friend https://t.co/kVcMEqKVHC
Them ladies at the sip and paint https://t.co/adGGqlgqct
How are you friends with that lady after her antics at the paint and sip? Like what do you say the morning after…. Cause I know if I was one of her friends??? I’d be like: https://t.co/W4p60PpUhb
Me after searching “sip and paint” https://t.co/ITpuqpvrHl
Why did I just look up “paint and sip” ??? I want outta here https://t.co/hltjb7Yi6s
It’s called paint and SIP, not paint and SUCK?!?! https://t.co/lLqJ2DmPDF

Some social media users are arguing that patrons must not be allowed to take their phones inside the studios. Others wondered why no one stopped the two from participating in supposed 'lewd' activities.

The name of the event has now become a cultural phenomenon. Many are also using it to insinuate other activities that may not be appropriate.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The fallout from this viral trend has not ended. Memes and accusations are bound to fly around until the organizers come out with their version of events.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी