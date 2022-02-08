Sip and paint viral video takes Twitter by storm, sparks hilarious memefest online

A new viral video has taken over social media after a sip and paint event clip was uploaded online. Twitter is now having a field day with this video, leading to a slew of memes.
At sip and paint events, participants indulge in drinking alcoholic beverages and unleashing their creative side by painting art pieces.
Such events are extremely popular in the States.
Pinot's Palette Studios holds classes across several states, including New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Their website reads:
"Paint. Drink. Have Fun. As long as you do at least two of the three, you're in good shape."
At such events, patrons can bring alcohol or buy it at the studio. Wine is often the most chosen drink in such sessions.
Internet reacts to viral sip and paint video clip
Netizens were shocked to see two people apparently get intimate during the event, which was being recorded by an attendee, leading to the clip going viral.
It hasn't been confirmed whether the two participants indulged in X-rated activities during the session or whether the camera caught them at an unfortunate angle. Either way, the event has now gone viral on Twitter.
Many who watched the clip expressed regret over attempting to figure out why 'sip and paint' was trending online. Others joked that they would continue participating in their own painting activities while ignoring the intimate couple.
Memes galore are being uploaded by the minute on Twitter after the phrase went viral online. A few hilarious reactions to the now-viral video read:
Some social media users are arguing that patrons must not be allowed to take their phones inside the studios. Others wondered why no one stopped the two from participating in supposed 'lewd' activities.
The name of the event has now become a cultural phenomenon. Many are also using it to insinuate other activities that may not be appropriate.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The fallout from this viral trend has not ended. Memes and accusations are bound to fly around until the organizers come out with their version of events.
SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.