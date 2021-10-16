Subway worker walks on food in viral video, fired after food tampering video takes social media by storm

Subway customers are fuming online after a video of an employee mismanaging ingredients went viral. The employee recorded himself stepping on sandwich toppings, throwing bread and other ingredients on the ground and putting food items, including ham and cheese, on a toilet seat.

After the video gained traction online, it was revealed that the sandwich artist was exhausted with his job of putting subs together for a living.

His actions were first brought to attention by a Reddit user who posted a video of the employee stepping on the sandwich toppings.

WayneGlows ☠ @WayneGlows Uh @SUBWAY - can you find this guy and take legal action against him? This mental image of your employee walking on food will be with me for a LONG time. Uh @SUBWAY - can you find this guy and take legal action against him? This mental image of your employee walking on food will be with me for a LONG time. https://t.co/anJa6lyz9C

Subway employee goes viral after placing ingredients on a toilet seat

The employee in question flashed his name badge before creating a mess with the ingredients. His name is Jumanne and can be found online through his social media handle @jumanneway.

Before flinging various ingredients across the fast food joint, the employee shouted:

“F**k Subway!”

Aside from creating a stomach-churning mess at Subway, the social media user has uploaded videos of himself rapping at other fast food joints, including Taco Bell.

When Daily Mail interviewed the worker about creating such incriminating videos, he said:

“Because I'm a content creator, so I create controversial videos to be able to potentially monetize my audience on YouTube and other social media platforms.”

He added:

“I just reached a point where I decided I would be willing to take a higher risk for a higher reward. There's a lot of consequences within creating controversy but I accept whatever happens.”

The employee who dreams of becoming a social media influencer clarified that he was “still in the beginning stage” of chasing clout.

Since the video went viral, it has sparked outrage amongst Subway customers, and many are taking to Twitter to express their concern.

Evangeline 'Eva' Dandrige @dresnoone There’s a #Subway video circulating of an employee stepping on all the produce, before serving customers. 🤢🤮 There’s a #Subway video circulating of an employee stepping on all the produce, before serving customers. 🤢🤮

Imacat @DLilKitten @SUBWAY So yall just pretending that one employee isnt purposely contaminating food during a global pandemic then? Yea ill never eat your disgusting subs again. @SUBWAY So yall just pretending that one employee isnt purposely contaminating food during a global pandemic then? Yea ill never eat your disgusting subs again.

Dr.SteelMagnolia @TenoverDenise @AWholeAmerican

Video after Video EXPOSE Employees CRIMINAL Behavior

BTW NO one works alone in a Fast-Food Restaurant & Others are aware of his behavior & or participated @SUBWAY I REFUSE to eat at Fast-Food restaurants bc of ppl like this...Video after Video EXPOSE Employees CRIMINAL BehaviorBTW NO one works alone in a Fast-Food Restaurant & Others are aware of his behavior & or participated @AWholeAmerican @SUBWAY I REFUSE to eat at Fast-Food restaurants bc of ppl like this...

Video after Video EXPOSE Employees CRIMINAL Behavior

BTW NO one works alone in a Fast-Food Restaurant & Others are aware of his behavior & or participated

Just me @Mikelovespi3 @SUBWAY Why eat at home when you can get a sub from an employee who puts the meat on a toilet seat @SUBWAY Why eat at home when you can get a sub from an employee who puts the meat on a toilet seat

Subway responds to viral video

Reacting to the endless heat received by customers online, the fast food joint tweeted:

Subway® @SUBWAY @neoliberalFTW We appreciate you reaching out regarding your concerns. This situation has been addressed and we have confirmed with the franchisee of this location that the employee was immediately terminated after he learned of his actions. @neoliberalFTW We appreciate you reaching out regarding your concerns. This situation has been addressed and we have confirmed with the franchisee of this location that the employee was immediately terminated after he learned of his actions.

A spokesperson also said:

“Subway and our network of franchisees take health and food safety extremely seriously and don’t condone any behavior that violates our strict policies in these areas.”

Although the restuarant has assured customers of terminating the employee and not supporting such behavior, it seems like customers are still hesitant to visit the fast food joint.

