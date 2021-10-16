Subway worker walks on food in viral video, fired after food tampering video takes social media by storm

Subway customers are fuming online after a video of an employee mismanaging ingredients went viral. The employee recorded himself stepping on sandwich toppings, throwing bread and other ingredients on the ground and putting food items, including ham and cheese, on a toilet seat.
After the video gained traction online, it was revealed that the sandwich artist was exhausted with his job of putting subs together for a living.
His actions were first brought to attention by a Reddit user who posted a video of the employee stepping on the sandwich toppings.
Subway employee goes viral after placing ingredients on a toilet seat
The employee in question flashed his name badge before creating a mess with the ingredients. His name is Jumanne and can be found online through his social media handle @jumanneway.
Before flinging various ingredients across the fast food joint, the employee shouted:
“F**k Subway!”
Aside from creating a stomach-churning mess at Subway, the social media user has uploaded videos of himself rapping at other fast food joints, including Taco Bell.
When Daily Mail interviewed the worker about creating such incriminating videos, he said:
“Because I'm a content creator, so I create controversial videos to be able to potentially monetize my audience on YouTube and other social media platforms.”
He added:
“I just reached a point where I decided I would be willing to take a higher risk for a higher reward. There's a lot of consequences within creating controversy but I accept whatever happens.”
The employee who dreams of becoming a social media influencer clarified that he was “still in the beginning stage” of chasing clout.
Since the video went viral, it has sparked outrage amongst Subway customers, and many are taking to Twitter to express their concern.
Subway responds to viral video
Reacting to the endless heat received by customers online, the fast food joint tweeted:
A spokesperson also said:
“Subway and our network of franchisees take health and food safety extremely seriously and don’t condone any behavior that violates our strict policies in these areas.”
Although the restuarant has assured customers of terminating the employee and not supporting such behavior, it seems like customers are still hesitant to visit the fast food joint.