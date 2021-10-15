"You hypocrite": Nikocado Avocado slams Moist Cr1TiKaL for promoting MrBeast's new Moist Cheese Melt burger 

As YouTube legend MrBeast collaborates with fellow content creator MoistCr1TiKaL for the former’s burger joint, mukbanger Nikocado Avocado unleashes hate on their latest burger creation.

MoistCr1TiKaL popularly known as penguinz0 has created commentary videos on Avocado’s eating habits which sparked an endless feud between them.

Followers of Nikocado Avocado have been concerned for his health since he revealed that his eating habits have led to him being bedridden. They were also shocked to see the YouTuber use a scooter in Walmart as he was unable to walk long distances.

Nikocado Avocado in one of his latest YouTube videos (Image via YouTube/Nikocado Avocado)

MoistCr1TiKaL has created his own burger in MrBeast’s burger joint. The famous “Moist Cheese” melt is not a burger, but a sandwich consisting of “chopped seasoned ground beef, caramelized onions, melted American cheese, served with sliced tomato, shredded iceberg lettuce, mayonnaise and hot sauce on a toasted roll.”

What did Nikocado Avocado say about MoistCr1TiKaL's latest fast-food collaboration

In Avocado’s second channel called More Nikocado, the 29-year-old released a video titled My Response To Penguinz0's Mukbang About Me... MrBeast Burger. Avocado, whose real name is Nicholas Perry, looked visibly enraged at MoistCr1TiKaL selling burgers after criticizing Avocado’s unhealthy binging habits. Nikocado Avocado said in the video:

“I’ll never forget he [MoistCr1TiKaL] was like 'You’re overeating and promoting obesity. You’re eating junk food. I would say that to a skinny person too. Regardless of their size.' Well, say it to yourself as you sit there with 13 cheeseburgers. You hypocrite! He told his followers that, 'I eat 90% to 95% of my food.' He says, 'I finish almost every bite.'”

He continued:

“If I pose in front of five cheeseburgers, you guys are going to say, 'He’s killing himself,' because I’m a little fluffy.”

Also Read

MoistCr1TiKaL has not responded to Nikocado Avocado’s video as of now.

To order one’s own Moist Cheese Melt, one will have to go to the MrBeast Burger website and choose a location to order from. The sandwich is a “limited time offer” will be available at $7.99.

Edited by Siddharth Satish