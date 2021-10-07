Multiple petitions to ban Nikocado Avocado go viral on Reddit amid YouTuber's health and safety concerns 

Internet sleuths are concerned for Mukbang YouTuber Nikocado Avocado after the content creator uploaded a series of distressing videos. Many netizens are concerned for his mental and physical health following the extreme eating videos he creates regularly.

Nikocado Avocado, whose real name is Nicholas Perry, has amassed a massive following of over 2.6 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel. His secondary channel has over 800k subscribers as well.

Nikocado is a well-known figure in the mukbang community. Mukbang videos essentially include people consuming large portions of food in one sitting. Other mukbangers on YouTube include Trisha Paytas, Stephanie Soo, Zach Choi, Bethany Gaskin etc.

Reddit users petition to have Nikocado Avocado removed from YouTube

The latest drama surrounding the infamous YouTuber revolves around his recent uploads, which seem really concerning. Since Nikocado Avocado has been consuming large portions of food for views, it has led him to sustain broken ribs which he is now recovering from. His latest videos also include him wearing a breathing apparatus which he claims to have always owned.

In one of his latest videos titled “I keep gaining weight & now I don’t care anymore,” Nikocado says:

“People are saying, ‘Nick, you’re gonna die, you’re eating so unhealthy’, this is healthy because I balance it out… And, I know I turn 30 in five months, I’m doing this for a couple more years. I’m thinking 35 should be the new place. The new like, okay, now it’s time to stop.”

Since his latest uploads, several content creators have posted about their growing concerns regarding Nikocado Avocado’s unhealthy eating habits. YouTuber MoistCr1tical uploaded a video titled “This YouTube Is Killing Himself For Views” which amassed over 4 million views in just a day.

Recently, a massive reddit community has taken it upon themselves to get Nikocado Avocado banned from YouTube. One Reddit post read:

“YouTuber guy who used to make a bund of different videos but then jumped on the mukbang trend and stuck with that since it got the most views… Apparently Nikado has been doing these videos for the last 4 years or so and has gained like 200 pounds in that time. He is quite literally eating himself to death for views.”

Other controversies surrounding mukbanger Nikocado Avocado

Nikocado Avocado had previously collaborated with fellow mukbanger Stephanie Soo and Zach Choi in December 2019. The trio were seen consuming a large quantity of spicy noodles.

Not more than five days later, Soo uploaded a video titled “Why I Am Scared of Nikocado Avocado,” where she spoke in detail about how Nikocado was gaslighting, harassing and bullying her. She also mentioned that he had once taken photos of her home without her knowledge. Since the video was uploaded to YouTube, Nikocado Avocado has become one of the most hated mukbangers in the community.

He has also uploaded videos of himself, and his husband Orlin Home having verbally abusive disagreements. Some of the videos include- "Breaking Up with Orlin (on camera)," "Catching Orlin with Another Man," and "Our Final Video Together."

In such videos, the two can be seen calling each other “fat” and several other hurtful terms. The internet has branded them as a “toxic” couple ever since.

Concerns regarding Nikocado Avocado’s health grew tremendously after he was spotted at Walmart shopping on a scooter.

As of now, the mukbanger has not commented on the growing hate and concerns which have mounted against him and it seems unlikely that he will do so.

Edited by Prem Deshpande