Keemstar and LeafyIsHere roast Nikocado Avocado on his recent weight gain

One of the most controversial YouTube stars, and the chief propagator of the notorious 'Mukbang' trend, is Nikocado Avocado, also known as Nicolas Perry.

The 28-year-old YouTuber currently has 5 YouTube channels, and millions of subscribers who tune in to watch him chomp down tons of food, which doesn't exactly make for pleasant viewing.

Known to court controversies ever since fellow creator Stephanie Soo accused him of abusive behaviour back in 2019, his viral meltdown has led to a massive decline in popularity.

His frequent melodramatic breakdowns have caused fans to worry about his mental health, and of late, his physical health seems to be a cause for concern as well.

My double chin is getting out of control. — Nikocado Avocado (@nikocadoavocado) September 17, 2020

I’m hungry again and I don’t know why. — Nikocado Avocado (@nikocadoavocado) September 21, 2020

From being a Vegan vlogger to an overweight Mukbang binge-eater, Nikocado Avocado's recent weight gain made for an 'intense' topic of discussion on Daniel "Keemstar" Keem's latest episode of #DramaAlert.

He was joined by Ex-YouTuber LeafyIsHere, as the duo went on to roast Nikocado Avocado in a hilarious segment.

Advertisement

Nikocado Avocado opens up on his dramatic weight gain

Whenever quizzed about his weight, Nikocado Avocado has consistently shruged off questions by branding it 'water weight'. Currently weighing over 300 pounds, this has led to concern among viewers that he is literally 'eating himself to death'.

Nikocado Avocado, Before & After (Image Credits: Nikocado Avocado/ YouTube)

Leafy kickstarts the interview with the following observations:

Dude, he's getting fatter . ..so much has changed in only six months ...Nick's eating more shit and I have no YouTube channel.

Nikocado Avocado attempts to justify his weight gain as Keemstar and Leafy are left in splits with his reply:

I'm trying to do a weight loss journey right now...while also maintaining my mukbang career, it's really effing hard. I just can't lose weight I don't know why ...I go on the treadmill, I eat pumpkin , I do low intensity exercises which are best for fat-burning.

I'm actually a very knowledgeable person and for some reason I'm still overweight! So I'm pretty sure it's just water.

When Keemstar accused him of recently eating eight sub-sandwiches to celebrate his 'weight-loss', he claimed:

I was hungry, I'm not gonna starve myself and technically I still under ate that day because of my metabolism.

In response, Keemstar went on to praise him for his sense of humour:

Here's one thing that people don't give you credit for , you're actually hilarious , you are one of the funniest YouTubers ever! But I'm afraid if you continue to do this stuff, you're going to die!

He dismissed these claims once again and proceeds to call himself 'very smart'. He also went on to call salads boring, and shared his unique views on Veganism:

Veganism rots the brain ..you see what happens to these people, they became deranged! It's not healthy, totally , 100% a cult.

Nikocado Avocado finally ends the chat by revealing that he has no intention of losing weight, and that his dream is to have a TLC exclusive show to his name. This prompted immediate encouragement from Leafy.

This is America, where you're allowed to be fat. However there are some issues. My double chin is literally choking me to death so there's some struggles for sure but I should be fine. No salad parades here, we're going straight to McDonalds!