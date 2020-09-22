A dangerous new Chinese binge-eating trend is being criticized on the internet

Recently, we had talked about a unique binge-eating trend that has become quite popular on social media. ‘Mukbang’ involves the eating of large quantities of food in front of an audience. There are quite a few popular ‘Mukbangers’ who have large communities that watch them daily.

However, in this article, we look at another binge-eating trend that has gained traction in China but is being criticized all over the internet.

Jeremy “TheQuartering” Habley is a notable YouTuber and internet personality who mostly talks about current events, including comics, entertainment, and video games. However, quite a few of his posts are about current events.

He recently posted a video about a new Chinese binge-eating trend criticized by people on the internet. It is called ‘chibo’ (eating broadcast) and involves the binge-feeding of food to dogs.

Chinese social media users have started filming their dogs binge-eating chilli as part of a online trend called 'chibo', which means eating broadcasts. Another hideous and cruel trend from China. 🤬🤬https://t.co/IOKkTIqTbd — Xpose Trophy Hunting (@XposeTrophyHunt) September 18, 2020

In the video, TheQuartering explains that he knows his viewers are looking for more light-hearted topics for him to cover. However, sometimes the situation calls for serious videos about issues that he thinks need speaking against. He explains the concept of ‘chibo’, and says that he isn’t sure how it is pronounced.

Regardless, he refuses to show videos of the trend, which have taken over Chinese social media. Furthermore, the YouTuber explains that after the trend took over the country’s internet, authorities decided to crack down on these individuals, but not because of their actions, in particular.

It appears as though Chinese authorities think feeding dogs large quantities of food is a ‘waste’ of it.

He reads a few articles about the heartbreaking trend and says that it has already come to YouTube, and Jeremy himself had flagged multiple videos recently. Moreover, he explains that the clip appalls him even more because he only recently had adopted a German Shepherd.

The ‘chibo’ trend took off on various Chinese live streaming websites such as ‘Douyin,’ and TheQuartering talks about a particular incident where a German Shepherd is forced to eat red chilies by his owner.

The dog appears to be crying in the video, and has tears streaming down his eyes. The Quartering is aghast at the new internet trend, and rightly so.

Further incidents involve a corgi, forced to drink eight different kinds of milk, clearly looking in discomfort, while another dog, a Husky, is forced to eat popping candy.

