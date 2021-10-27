Amazon delivery van viral video on TikTok receives 10 million views and takes internet by storm

A video on TikTok showcasing a woman in a black dress with no shoes stepping out of an Amazon delivery van has gone viral because of its mysterious nature. Netizens have been endlessly speculating about the exchange which took place inside the van.

The short video has amassed over 10 million views on TikTok. It features a woman, not an employee, hopping out of an Amazon delivery vehicle wearing no shoes. As she walks away, she glances back to bid farewell, seemingly. The delivery agent stood at the door for a few seconds before shutting the doors.

The video has amassed more than 70,000 likes and has taken the internet's imagination by storm.

The video posted by @patrickhook01 on TikTok was captioned:

"Amazon be different.”

Over 20,000 comments have flooded under the video. Some shared jokes, while others mused of possible scenes that might have played out.

Video of an Amazon delivery goes viral

The video of an unidentified woman walking away from a van, shoeless, has left internet sleuths bemused about what transpired inside the Amazon delivery vehicle. Though it remains impossible to know for certain, many TikTok users made their own R-rated assumptions.

“She’s got that Prime Plus membership.”

“Delivery available in 3-4 business minutes.”

“He was on his break.”

Other comments included:

“This is why my packages are always late and sticky”

"He was just showing her his package”

Mom🌐 @Mom06887547

I wonder how @BMeiselas That explains why some packages are delayed.I wonder how @amazon likes THAT kind of customer service. @BMeiselas That explains why some packages are delayed.

I wonder how @amazon likes THAT kind of customer service.

Gemma @Gemma05609528 @BMeiselas She hops down and is already checking her cell. Not sure if I'm amused or appalled but I'm never looking at an Amazon prime truck parked in my neighborhood the same way again. 😳 @BMeiselas She hops down and is already checking her cell. Not sure if I'm amused or appalled but I'm never looking at an Amazon prime truck parked in my neighborhood the same way again. 😳

Christi✨a✨na @_christiana95 @BMeiselas Imagine your Amazon account says you’ll get your package by 3:46pm and you look out the window and that damn van been out there for 20 mins. I’d be knocking on that door like @BMeiselas Imagine your Amazon account says you’ll get your package by 3:46pm and you look out the window and that damn van been out there for 20 mins. I’d be knocking on that door like https://t.co/Y3BeF68T5V

soitbegins @csparks17 @BMeiselas Apparently you can get everything from Amazon now😂 @BMeiselas Apparently you can get everything from Amazon now😂

JLuttrell @JSeanLuttrell @BMeiselas When tracking your package says you're the next stop but it still takes 15 minutes @BMeiselas When tracking your package says you're the next stop but it still takes 15 minutes

As the video went viral online, some netizens also expressed concern for the Amazon delivery agent from Florida. The e-commerce giant is known for its strict employee policy. Many pointed out that this viral video could lead to the man losing his job as his supervisors could figure out the route.

Some TikTok users also claim that cameras are placed inside Amazon vehicles, which would mean the events inside the van were likely caught on tape.

