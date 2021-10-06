Who is Madi Brooks? TikTok star goes viral after revealing she 'shares' her husband with her mother and sister 

TikToker Madi Brooks is making headlines for the wrong reasons. The social media user took to the platform to reveal that she “shares” her husband with her sister and mother.

TikTok has gained popularity amongst youngsters as they take part in viral challenges, trends, and use filters which gives rise to several internet stars. Although one can gain stardom through the app, Madi Brooks’ revelations have left the internet shaken.

In the viral TikTok video, she shared that her husband often sleeps with her mother and sister. She said:

“Me and my mom are both swingers and it’s great, you know why? Because when I’m not in the mood I can just let my husband have her.”

Who is Madi Brooks, the "swinger" who shares her husband with her mother?

Madi Brooks claims to be a schoolteacher living in the States with her husband. The video of her sharing the jarring details of her relationship has received over 8 million views on TikTok.

Brooks has acquired over 110k followers on the video-sharing platform as well.

She added in the video:

“Yeah, I’m that kind of wife. I let my husband have her a couple of times a week.”

Other videos uploaded to her TikTok include some of her friends who are also in open relationships. But, it’s safe to say that the internet was left baffled by the nature of their relationship.

Some comments under Madi Brooks’ video included:

"How did that conversation ever initiate?"

"That's enough TikTok for one year, I'm out."

"I don't know how anybody could share but it's your life."

Another comment read:

“Even if this is a joke this is still so messed up.”

