TikTok 'slap a teacher' challenge: 'Zero tolerance' warning issued as students face expulsion 

As bizarre and outrageous TikTok challenges continue to surface on the video-sharing platform, school faculties are yet again facing trouble handling their students. The California Teachers Association (CTA) brought to light that there has been a new trend circulating online called the 'slap a teacher' challenge.

As the title suggests, few students in the States have created a challenge where they record themselves slapping teachers. The heinous stunt was also brought to attention on the CTA’s Facebook page, which read:

“Educators, beware! As if widespread vandalism in our schools last month wasn’t enough, the same ‘challenge’ circulating on social media networks TikTok and Twitter is now calling for students to slap a staff member.”

The slap challenge comes after school administrations had to deal with the TikTok 'devious lick' challenge. In the latter challenge, students took it upon themselves to vandalize and steal school property without getting caught.

Several schools in the States were unfortunately struck by the 'devious lick' challenge. Sandburg Middle School in Glendora reported soap dispensers being stolen from the school along with the bathrooms being vandalized with a red liquid. Similarly, fifth-grade students destroyed soap, toilet paper, and hygiene-product dispensers at Coalinga-Huron Unified School District in Fresno County.

California Teachers Association warns teachers of ongoing TikTok trend

The 'slap a teacher' TikTok challenge has left teaching staff across the nation's districts alarmed. Several schools have been warned regarding the trending TikTok challenge.

As students nationwide continue to strike fear amongst teachers, the CTA has warned students that slapping an educator is considered to be assault, and recording such activities on school property without permission is illegal. The organization added:

“In addition to potential serious harm to victims, a student perpetrator could face serious consequences, including expulsion or criminal prosecution.”

Although the CTA has not received any evidence of the TikTok challenge being carried out in California as of now, the organization felt it necessary to issue a warning as “students here in California may be coerced by social media or their peers to participate.”

According to news outlet WYFF, the challenge has already caught on in South Carolina. An elementary school student reportedly participated in the 'slap a teacher' challenge.

As information regarding the 'slap a teacher' trend continues to circulate online, here are a few Twitter reactions:

aimeeu2, M.A. @aimeeu2 Got an email from daughter's school about a TikTok challenge going around. Each month kids are encouraged to do something bad at school. October is slap a staff member. Got an email from daughter's school about a TikTok challenge going around. Each month kids are encouraged to do something bad at school. October is slap a staff member.

🇧🇧🏁 @_wakeupinTOKYO @SnatchedxDrea Definitely had to talk to my students about the slap a staff member challenge, I didn’t want to have to lose my job 😂😂 @SnatchedxDrea Definitely had to talk to my students about the slap a staff member challenge, I didn’t want to have to lose my job 😂😂

Nay Nay Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ @CGNay2010 The “slap a teacher/ staff member” for October’s #TikTok challenge 😑I promise to God if anyone’s child participate in this,& the teacher reacts off of reflex, I don’t want to hear “It was just a prank, they’re just a child, etc” U better teach ur child to stay in a child’s place The “slap a teacher/ staff member” for October’s #TikTok challenge 😑I promise to God if anyone’s child participate in this,& the teacher reacts off of reflex, I don’t want to hear “It was just a prank, they’re just a child, etc” U better teach ur child to stay in a child’s place https://t.co/LdYS4mOQlq

Legend 😌 @pretty_sadiddy Dear kids I know tomorrow is the start of that “slap a staff member” challenge please don’t because you will get beat down Dear kids I know tomorrow is the start of that “slap a staff member” challenge please don’t because you will get beat down

🧠 Typical EduCelebrity 🧠 @EduCelebrity [So now there is a TikTok challenge where students are supposed to slap a staff member. We will now see how each school cares about their teachers based on how they respond to this.] [So now there is a TikTok challenge where students are supposed to slap a staff member. We will now see how each school cares about their teachers based on how they respond to this.]

Diane Vitello @diane_vitello If schools and districts do not come down with full weight of discipline and the law on any student taking part in Tik Tok’s slap a staff member challenge, it’ll be disgusting. Slap a staff member=charges pressed! No other response is acceptable! If schools and districts do not come down with full weight of discipline and the law on any student taking part in Tik Tok’s slap a staff member challenge, it’ll be disgusting. Slap a staff member=charges pressed! No other response is acceptable!

niagra @santinisantanaa Not the kids doing “Slap a Staff Member” October 😩 oh nah Not the kids doing “Slap a Staff Member” October 😩 oh nah

👄The Robby Horror Picture Show 👄 @RobertAdamsMLP Just saw that #TikTok has challenges pertaining to getting kids to vandalize their school’s bathroom or slap a staff member.Schools should make the movie Idiocracy required viewing because that’s where we are headed. Just saw that #TikTok has challenges pertaining to getting kids to vandalize their school’s bathroom or slap a staff member.Schools should make the movie Idiocracy required viewing because that’s where we are headed. https://t.co/BoG9Ybk6p0

Sam Ⓥ @notbatmanyet The new Tok Tok challenge for October is to slap a staff member at your schoolMy kids don’t have phones or social media but if they did this imma punt them over the house when they get home The new Tok Tok challenge for October is to slap a staff member at your schoolMy kids don’t have phones or social media but if they did this imma punt them over the house when they get home https://t.co/wDqswpzMse

Coach Larry Thompson @lthompson4lt I was just informed that it’s a challenge going around TikTok for the month of October, students are supposed to slap a staff member, I sware… nevermind!! I was just informed that it’s a challenge going around TikTok for the month of October, students are supposed to slap a staff member, I sware… nevermind!!

School districts nationwide are now being encouraged to educate children that participating in such challenges is unsafe and will not be tolerated. Parents have also been advised to converse with their children about the negative outcomes of participating in such challenges.

Edited by Shaheen Banu