TikTok 'slap a teacher' challenge: 'Zero tolerance' warning issued as students face expulsion 

As bizarre and outrageous TikTok challenges continue to surface on the video-sharing platform, school faculties are yet again facing trouble handling their students. The California Teachers Association (CTA) brought to light that there has been a new trend circulating online called the 'slap a teacher' challenge.
As the title suggests, few students in the States have created a challenge where they record themselves slapping teachers. The heinous stunt was also brought to attention on the CTA’s Facebook page, which read:
“Educators, beware! As if widespread vandalism in our schools last month wasn’t enough, the same ‘challenge’ circulating on social media networks TikTok and Twitter is now calling for students to slap a staff member.”
The slap challenge comes after school administrations had to deal with the TikTok 'devious lick' challenge. In the latter challenge, students took it upon themselves to vandalize and steal school property without getting caught.
Several schools in the States were unfortunately struck by the 'devious lick' challenge. Sandburg Middle School in Glendora reported soap dispensers being stolen from the school along with the bathrooms being vandalized with a red liquid. Similarly, fifth-grade students destroyed soap, toilet paper, and hygiene-product dispensers at Coalinga-Huron Unified School District in Fresno County.
California Teachers Association warns teachers of ongoing TikTok trend
The 'slap a teacher' TikTok challenge has left teaching staff across the nation's districts alarmed. Several schools have been warned regarding the trending TikTok challenge.
As students nationwide continue to strike fear amongst teachers, the CTA has warned students that slapping an educator is considered to be assault, and recording such activities on school property without permission is illegal. The organization added:
“In addition to potential serious harm to victims, a student perpetrator could face serious consequences, including expulsion or criminal prosecution.”
Although the CTA has not received any evidence of the TikTok challenge being carried out in California as of now, the organization felt it necessary to issue a warning as “students here in California may be coerced by social media or their peers to participate.”
According to news outlet WYFF, the challenge has already caught on in South Carolina. An elementary school student reportedly participated in the 'slap a teacher' challenge.
School districts nationwide are now being encouraged to educate children that participating in such challenges is unsafe and will not be tolerated. Parents have also been advised to converse with their children about the negative outcomes of participating in such challenges.