Who was Oksana Shvets? Ukrainian actress killed during Russian shelling in Kyiv

Ukrainian film and theater actor Oksana Shvets died in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv. She was 67 years old at the time of death. The tragic news was confirmed by the Kyiv Post.

Shvets’ death was announced by the Young Theater, where she was a troupe member since 1980. They paid tribute to her in a Facebook post written in Ukrainian which reads,

“Irreparable grief in the family of Young Theater. Bright memory to the talented actress. There is no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land.”

Reportedly born on February 10, 1955, Oksana Shvets graduated from the theater studio at the Ivan Franko Theater and the Kyiv State Institute of Theater Arts.

Apart from her work at the Young Theater, she also performed with the Ternopil Music and Drama Theater and the Kyiv Theater of Satire.

Shvets was known for her performances in films like Tomorrow Will Be Tomorrow, The Secret of St. Patrick, and series including House with Lilies, The Return of Mukhtar, and others.

She was also honored with a Merited Artist of Ukraine Award for her work in theater. The Ukrainian government offers this distinction to performing artists recognizing their exemplary work in the arts. It is considered one of the highest civilian honors bestowed by the state.

There are no known survivors of Shvets's family so far and further details about her personal life are yet to be uncovered.

A number of journalists have been killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Several notable figures have been killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Two Fox News reporters, camera operator and war journalist Pierre Zakrzewski, and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova were killed while reporting from outside Kyiv.

Zakrzewski was killed on March 14 after his vehicle was struck by incoming fire in Horenka outside Kyiv. Kuvshynova was also killed in the same attack. She served as a Fox News consultant on the ground during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Another Fox News journalist, Benjamin Hall, was also with Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova at the time, suffered injuries and remains hospitalized.

