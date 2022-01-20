Jennie Nguyen Facebook post controversy explained as RHOSLC star issues apology 

RHOSLC star Jennie Nguyen recently came under fire after some of her old Facebook posts resurfaced online.

Several of those posts contained memes and messages slamming the Black Lives Matter movement, criticizing the COVID-19 vaccine and supporting the Trump administration.

In response to the backlash, the reality star issued an apology for her past actions and said she deactivated her account a year ago after reflecting on her behaviour:

“At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were… I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

The latest controversy came after the Vietnam native called out fellow RHOSLC castmate Mary Cosby for alleged anti-Asian remarks after she commented on Nguyen’s “slanted eyes.”

A look into Jennie Nguyen’s Facebook controversy

Jennie Nguyen landed in hot waters after her controversial Facebook posts from 2020 made the rounds online. The posts showed the reality star supporting anti-BLM sentiments during the George Floyd protests. Several posts deemed the protestors as “rioters” and “anarchists”:

"Hundreds of blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other blacks every week. Over a thousand officers violently injured, some permanently, by rioters. Anarchists were rioting in major cities every night… and you still think police officers are the problem.”

ablackgirlsbravo @blackgirlsbravo



@BravoTV @BravoWWHL @nbc #rhoslc @Andy We are thoroughly disgusted by the Facebook posts made by Jennie Nguyen. She has painted another cast member out to be a racist, when she herself is rooted in evil. She needs to be reprimanded, immediately. We are thoroughly disgusted by the Facebook posts made by Jennie Nguyen. She has painted another cast member out to be a racist, when she herself is rooted in evil. She needs to be reprimanded, immediately.@BravoTV @BravoWWHL @nbc #rhoslc @Andy

In September 2020, Nguyen even shared an article by The Blaze that allegedly claimed Floyd died of a drug overdose instead of being killed by Officer Derek Chauvin. The TV star even shared several posts supporting the “White Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” movements.

Nguyen also showed support towards police officers while calling out the families of the victims:

“I’m sick of people saying cops need more training. You had 18 years to teach your kids it’s wrong to loot, steal, set buildings a blaze, block traffic, laser people’s eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack citizens. Who failed who?”

Another such post read:

"If you follow the officers' orders, you won't get shot."

Her shared posts also contained memes praising former US President Donald Trump and mocking President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

One such meme showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drinking sanitizer in front of Trump. Meanwhile, another meme, involving NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and a Peanuts cartoon, had Islamophobic undertones.

Many of her posts even contained controversial phrases like “violent gangs” and “BLM thugs” to define Black Lives Matter supporters. However, Nguyen’s Facebook account was later deleted or set to private.

As the posts resurfaced on social media, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star apologized for her past actions and said she is still learning about perspectives that are different from those of her own.

Who is Jennie Nguyen?

Jennie Nguyen is known for appearing in season two of RHOSLC (Image via Charles Sykes/Getty Images)

Jennie Nguyen is a TV personality known for appearing on the second season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. According to her Bravo bio, Nguyen was born in Vietnam and moved to the U.S. when she was seven years old.

She had previously shared her journey as an immigrant in an episode of the show:

"During our journey, we were captured by the Thai pirates, and we were placed in a Thai refugee camp. About three years into the camp, we were sponsored by a Christian church and that's how we ended up in Long Beach, California. And so that’s how we came to America.”

The 45-year-old is married to Duy Tran and a mother to three children - Atlas (15), Triton (12), and Karlyn (9). She also revealed that, contrary to her wishes, her husband wants more children. She reportedly underwent 13 pregnancies and even gave birth to a stillborn.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jennie Nguyen is also an entrepreneur, and co-founded a medical spa. However, she later sold the spa to become a stay-at-home mother and focus on raising her children.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee