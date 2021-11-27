'The Housewife & the Shah Shocker': Release date, trailer, and more about Jen Shah's legal drama

Hulu's crime documentary The Housewife & the Shah Shocker revolves around Jen Shah's legal troubles and the ongoing investigation of her alleged telemarketing scheme.

In March, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was arrested along with her assistant Stuart Smith due to connections to a fraud that victimized over ten senior citizens. The two have been accused of money laundering as well.

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker will dive deep into the accusations against the reality television star.

The anticipated documentary will feature interviews with some of Shah's friends, employees, and family members, as well as the victims of the telemarketing scheme.

When is 'The Housewife & the Shah Shocker' releasing?

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker, chronicling the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah's legal woes, will premiere November 29.

Official trailer of 'The Housewife & the Shah Shocker'

The trailer for The Housewife & the Shah Shocker features several people that were once close to the RHSLC star. One of the individuals in the trailer said:

"When you think of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, I'm sorry, it's the Jen Shah show."

"She was giving us the money, she was giving us the looks, it seemed like she was the prime housewife," another added.

Jen's former designer Koa Johnson is also featured in the Hulu documentary. She expressed:

"She does say that she's the Wizard of Oz, the woman behind the curtain. I think she's the Wicked Witch of the West."

Watch the official trailer for the new series here:

More about 'The Housewife & the Shah Shocker'

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker features an interview with Dana Wilkey, a former friend on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Dana was also featured on Hulu's The Housewife & The Hustler, a crime documentary about RHOBH housewife Erika Jayne.

Larger-than-life RHSLC star Jen Shah is giving Hulu's new documentary a side-eye.

Jen reposted a fan's less-than-complimentary update about the upcoming documentary on her Instagram account. The post read:

"What is with Hulu making all these dumb*** documentaries with no proof of anything and the most untrustworthy jack***es they could find."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker will be available to stream on November 29 on Hulu.

Edited by Prem Deshpande