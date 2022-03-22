When will Have You Seen This Man? air on Hulu? Release date and more about the documentary

Have You Seen This Man? is a highly anticipated ABC News Studio three-part limited series that is all set to make its debut this March 2022, exclusively on Hulu. Emmy Award winner Sunny Hostin will be serving as the host of the Hulu limited series. The series will showcase one of the most intense and longest criminal hunts in U.S. history.

The documentary series will take viewers on an arresting journey as cold case investigators will uncover jaw-dropping details about John Ruffo, who is an exceptional deception artist and his extremely mysterious past.

Have You Seen This Man? is all set to make its arrival on Hulu

When will the documentary series be released?

The highly awaited documentary 3-part limited series will be released on March 24, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming service Hulu.

Hulu has also dropped a description for the upcoming docuseries which says:

"On a brisk day in November 1998, a doughy balding Brooklyn computer salesman was supposed to report to prison to begin serving a 17-year sentence. He rented a Ford Taurus. Drove to Queens to turn in the ankle monitor he had been wearing. He took $600 out of an ATM. Headed to JFK airport. And vanished. His name was John Ruffo. The crime he had committed was outlandish. Using forged documents and fake corporate seals, he persuaded banks to loan him $350 million. He invented a nonexistent proposition that he called “Project Star” and he used the money to gamble the millions on the stock market, becoming one of Wall Street’s high-rollers."

The plot of the upcoming docuseries

In 1997, John Ruffo was arrested by the FBI. Ruffo, who used to operate a small computer sales company from the city of New York, allegedly committed a striking bank fraud worth $353 million. Since his conviction, he has disappeared without leaving any trace of his existence, and U.S. marshals have been on the search for him for nearly 24 years.

After Ruffo was sentenced by a judge to a 17 ½ year of federal prison time, he neglected it and drove to John F. Kennedy Airport instead. The docuseries chronicles the story of U.S. marshals as they go on a search to find clues and get fresh tips, leading them all around the world from California to Italy.

The mini-series will display interviews with active and retired U.S. marshals and also Ruffo’s family members to examine the highly intriguing case from the very beginning. The Hulu docuseries will present a closer look into the investigation behind the long search as well.

ABC News Studios has served as the producer of the 3-part docuseries, Have You Seen This Man? for Hulu. Cindy Galli, Megan Harding and Matthew Mosk have served as the executive producers, while Chris Vlasto and Roxanna Sherwood have served as the docuseries' senior executive producers.

Don't forget to watch Have You Seen This Man?, soon to be released on Hulu, this March 24, 2022.

