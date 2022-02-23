How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 7 review: Hulu series sheds light on maintaining work-life balance (Spoilers)

The latest episode of How I Met Your Father sheds light on what real jobs look like and how even the smallest things can affect them.

The episode is titled Rivka Rebel, and mainly centers around Sophie's big break, which depends on a small event, a.k.a. her favorite gallerist's daughter's bat mitzvah. Charlie, on the other hand, manages to get good Yelp reviews for himself and the boys try to finish off their work.

Review of 'How I Met Your Father' Season 1 Episode 7

The latest episode of How I Met Your Father shows a different side to Sophie, the one outside of her love life and something she isn't successful at. She was asked to photograph the bat mitzvah of the art curator's daughter, who is a tween influencer no less than a nightmare.

The episode is titled Rivka Rebel and during the event, Sophie barely attempts to take photographs till the very end, which kind of shows the lack of thought in all the storylines of the show.

Like Charlie and Ellen, the storyline in this episode depends upon the latter not remembering writing a mean Yelp review of Charlie's bartending.

Ellen is upset over her 'merit' of hard work and relationship status. Somehow, the concept of writing a bad Yelp rating arises later when Charlie informs the group about all the overwhelming positive comments he has received.

This very issue only exists in that conversation and fails to make any sense outside of it.

Besides this, the storyline between Jesse and Sid also seemed off as the two prepared themselves for a "pound day." The latter is trying to work out wedding invitations, something he ideally should be doing with his fiancé Hannah especially after what happened in the previous episode.

Jesse, on the other hand, is trying to break his writer's block and write a song, something he hasn't done since his embarrassing breakup. At first, the two get distracted online, then they get locked out of their apartment after it is taken over by pigeons.

Like always, everything ends up resolving itself on How I Met Your Father. Rivka tries to steal Valentina's Xanax but ends up taking the Ibuprofen instead. When she gets caught at the bat mitzvah, she agrees to pose for Sophie.

This impresses Rivka's curator-mother so much that agrees to consider one of Sophie's photo samples, but then that would mean the latter would have to take a good picture.

In the end, Ellen apologizes to Charlie with her own Yelp review, but being a bit careless, she adds her own real phone number. Jesse and Sid eventually managed to get back into their apartment, but the time they spent on the balcony gave Sid a chance to reflect on the difficulties of merging the Indian and American sides of his identity.

Sid then decides to honor his family and have an Indian wedding, which Hannah agrees to. Finally, Jesse finds inspiration in the lucky bangle Sophie gave him at the beginning of this episode of How I Met Your Father.

