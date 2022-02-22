Euphoria Season 2 Episode 8 preview: Season finale teases Fez in danger

Lexi's explosive school play caused a lot of havoc between Nate and Cassie, which might not have ended well for Lexi in the season finale of Euphoria.

The upcoming episode, titled All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name, is a reference to a stanza from an unknown poem, as quoted by Hunter S. Thompson in his book about the Hell's Angels motorcycle gang. The finale will deal with the aftermath of Lexi's play and Custer's last-minute visit to Fez's house.

Let's break down the promo clip for the season finale of the HBO Max series.

Warning: Euphoria Season 2 spoilers ahead.

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 8: What to expect from the season finale?

Episode 7 of Euphoria revolved around Lexi and her play. While it may have been enjoyed by most of the audience, she also made new enemies like Nate. Her play was a detailed account of her life, from her relationship with Cassie and Rue's drug addiction to Nate's toxicity in their lives.

Nate was obviously appalled by the deliberate homoerotic song and dance number that made fun of him and his jock friends. This caused him to storm out, yell at Cassie and break up with her. Earlier in the episode, he had a vivid dream about his father, which got his day off to a bad start.

Fez, who was excited to attend Lexi's show, never made it there due to Custer's arrival. Ashtray already thinks Custer is conspiring with Faye, so the season finale might have something bad coming their way.

Season 2 Episode 8 will be the season finale. The promo clip for it shows Maddy fighting Cassie, while on the other end, Fez is in danger after the police raided his place. In the next shot, he is lying on the ground with blood on his shirt, so there is a possibility of Fez getting arrested and Ashtray doing something drastic.

In this week's episode, Jules was seen destroying the tape of her and Cal, which gives fans hope for a safer future for Jules and a possible reconcilition with Rue. But the real question remains whether Rue is ready to get back with Jules, considering she dealt with Laurie and owes her a lot of money.

The current season has so far kept fans guessing at every turn, which may continue in the highly-anticipated finale. Catch it on February 27, 2022 on HBO Max. The latest episode of Euphoria is also available to stream now.

