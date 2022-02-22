Euphoria season 2 episode 7 ending explained: Did Nate leave Cassie? (Spoilers)

As Euphoria season 2 nears the end, it's tying up loose ends from this season and letting the side characters take center stage.

The episode, The Theater and It's Double, revolved around Lexi and her much-awaited school play, which wreaked havoc for everyone who knew Lexi. It included flashbacks from before Rue's father's death to the night Maddy found out about Cassie and Nate, answering some of the most burning questions from this season.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of this episode of the HBO Max series.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of Euphoria season 2 episode 7

As Euphoria season 2 episode 7 progresses towards the end, viewers see the characters of the series get affected by their lookalikes, especially Nate. Lexi's play was not meant to please everyone and Cassie was also hurt by the way her sister had projected her.

The moment the play shifted its focus to Cassie and Maddy's friendship, Cassie rushed to the washroom. Maddy has always been a confident young woman who never doubted herself, but when her parents started fighting, she found her escape at Cassie's. The two grew closer during that time and Cassie was also reminded of the sweet memories they shared.

Cassie and Maddy's friendship

Fans of Euphoria also got to see what went down between Cassie and Maddy after Rue exposed Cassie's affair with Nate. That night, Cassie locked herself inside her bathroom, afraid of facing Maddy while se banged on the door. Maddy was emotional and disappointed as she never expected her best friend to betray her, especially not after everything Nate had put her through.

Now, Cassie regrets her decision, but after a while, she fixed her hair and smiled at herself. With a wide smile on her face, she tried becoming the sweet and innocent person she is known for. She is aware that her relationship with Nate is not one of equal standing but rather one of submission and dominance.

Nate's hidden side

Cassie chose to submit herself to Nate completely just to get the love and attention she craves. She wanted him to make all her decisions, from what she would wear to who she could talk to. To her, being with Nate was a big deal, and to Nate, she was the innocent girl without an opinion, his ideal partner. This showed the hidden side Nate had, the side that resembled Cal.

Lexi's play came to an end with a dance number, but the kind that put Nate in an awkward position. Nate has always been repulsed by homos**uality, especially after finding out about his father.

No more Nate and Cassie

In the last dance, the play portrayed Nate and his gym buddies being involved in visibly homos**ual acts. This humiliated the man with toxic traits, successfully offending Nate as he had his fists clenched the entire time. He then left the theater and blamed Cassie for Lexi's play. He asked her to pack up and leave his house as soon as possible, leaving Cassie heartbroken and angry.

At the end of this episode of Euphoria, Cassie is seen looking at the stage with hateful eyes, hinting that she might have an outburst in the season finale. Viewers of the show can also expect to know what happened with Fez and Ashtray.

Euphoria season 2 episode 7 is now streaming on HBO Max.

Edited by Sabika