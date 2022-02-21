Euphoria season 2 episode 7 recap: Lexi's play exposes her friends and their secrets (Spoilers)

Fans of Euphoria finally got a Lexi-centric episode and what made it stand out even more was that it revolved around her highly-anticipated school play.

The episode, The Theater and It's Double, was written and directed by creator Sam Levinson. It mainly featured Lexi's play while also tying loose ends and answering questions from the past for all its characters. The title of this episode of Euphoria is a reference to a book by the same name by French playwright Antonin Artaud.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

A recap of Euphoria season 2 episode 7

Euphoria season 2 episode 7 opens with Lexi's play, which commences with shade towards her sister Cassie. She pointed out their differences while also admitting how much she wanted to be like her as a kid. All is done through a character portraying Cassie, named Hallie, exactly the way she has been portrayed in the series.

The real Cassie looks on from the audience with tears in her eyes. The scene then switches to a real-life conversation between Lexi and her older sister. The audience learns more about the relationship between the two sisters and how their dynamics changed after their dad left and Cassie befriended Maddy, seen all through Lexi's eyes.

This pointed out how Lexi was always sidelined, especially when Cassie hit teenage. And as a result, Lexi tried holding onto her friendship with Rue, which too was falling apart due to Rue's addiction.

Rue and Lexi

Rue, who is also present in the audience, watches Jules from a distance, who keeps turning around to also try and catch Rue staring. The two have not spoken since Jules' attempt to stage an intervention and their awkward encounter in the school washroom, where Rue half-heartedly muttered "sup?"

Back in the play in Euphoria, Lexi sheds light on the moment she found out Rue was doing drugs, which was the day Rue's father's funeral was held. It was also the moment their friendship started seeing cracks. The episode then shifts to another one of Lexi's real-life moments between her and Rue on that day, where Rue passed out on the bed while Lexi tried comforting her with a poem.

In the present day in Euphoria, Rue hangs out with her mother at home who expresses her fear of Rue ending her life someday. She also made a heartbreaking confession that if she had to save one of her daughters, she would save Gia, which Rue supports.

In the emotional scene, Rue's mother, Leslie, reveals how Gia had been struggling at school - skipping classes and getting detention. She further shared her concerns for Gia's mental and physical health, with an angry response after Rue claimed her sister was "just fine."

Fez and Ashtray

Meanwhile, Fez is getting ready to go to Lexi's play. He dresses up in a suit and carries a bouquet of roses, asking Faye whether he should wear a tie or not. They were then visited by Faye's on-off boyfriend Custer, which immediately caused Ashtray to sense that something was off.

Before Fez called Faye into his room to talk about ties, Custer made himself comfortable in the living room and placed his phone on the table to record his conversations with Fez and Ashtray. He then asked Faye to remain calm, further pushing her to bring Fez into the living room. Ashtray then proceeded to sit opposite Custer, armed with a knife. He knows something is wrong, and so does Fez.

Maddy and Cassie

In the next scene, Lexi's play explores the friendship between Maddy and Cassie and how the two were once inseparable. This causes Maddy and Cassie to get teary-eyed in the audience. The scene then cuts to the aftermath of Maddy finding out about Cassie and Nate's secret affair in the present day.

In episode 5 of Euphoria, Rue exposed Cassie and her secret affair with Nate, and in this episode, the aftermath is showcased. After running up the stairs as Maddy chased her, Cassie locked herself in the bathroom while Maddy banged on the door, yelling at her to come out.

Maddy then breaks down in Kat's arms after Cassie refuses to come out of the bathroom. She cried out in disbelief that her best friend would do all that after everything Nate had put her through. In the present day, Maddy receives a gift from Samantha, her employer. The gift is the purple dress Maddy helped Samantha take off in episode 1 of this season of Euphoria.

Nate

In this episode of Euphoria, Nate and Cassie are together but he still seems confused about who he really wants to be with. He dresses Cassie up in the outfits Maddy would wear, with makeup resembling Jules and only a little bit of Cassie shining through.

All of this becomes too apparent through Nate's nightmare, where he sees visions of hugging Jules, flashbacks to his relationship with Maddy, his future with Cassie and his father's encounter with Jules. In Lexi's play, Nate came off mostly unscathed, but all of that changed in the final moments.

Lexi stages a locker-room scene where Ethan, who portrays Nate as Jack, is seen working out before football practice. Next comes a homoerotic performance by the all-male football team on Bonnie Tyler's Holding out for a Hero. In the audience, Nate clenches his fist while Cassie tries to calm him down.

At the end of this episode of Euphoria, Nate storms out of the theater while Cassie runs after him, shouting how she was unaware of the content of Lexi's play. However, Nate does not believe her and asks her to move out of his home and that they are over. In comes the cliffhanger where a furious Cassie is seen staring into the theater, the screen then fades to black with "To Be Continued."

Euphoria season 2 episode 7 is now available to watch on HBO Max.

Edited by Sabika