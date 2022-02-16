Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6 ending explained: Why did Nate meet with Jules? (Spoilers)

On this week's episode of Euphoria, Nate hits a new low with his toxic, manipulative ways.

The episode, titled A Thousand Little Trees of Blood, revolves around Rue's recovery as her withdrawal worsens, with Maddy plotting revenge on Cassie and Nate, and romance budding between Lexi and Fez.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of this episode from Euphoria Season 2.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 6

As Euphoria season 2 episode 6 progresses towards the end, viewers see Nate getting frustrated with his mother's talk on regrets and his childhood. But, he knew that now that his father is gone, he would have to clean up his mess. He goes up to Cal's study and searches for his video collection but instead he finds a gun.

Nate then carries the gun with him to Maddy's house. He waits for her to return home and then threatens her in order to retrieve the video of Jules and Cal that she had stolen.

He lays on top of her and turns the gun on himself, continuously pulling the trigger. Although the gun had no bullets, it was enough to scare Maddy and hand him the tape.

Within seconds, Nate ditches his aggression and apologizes to Maddy, before saying goodbye for good. He then drives down to Jules' and hands her the disk so that she can protect herself. Even though the two have shared a hateful past, Jules felt grateful for what Nate did. He then confirmed that he did actually like her and that it was genuine.

He then called Cassie and asked her to pack a suitcase as she would be staying at his house. Without giving it a second thought, Cassie packs herself a bag and leaves with Nate.

When the two reached his home, Cassie expressed how she had to leave everything just to be with him and everything else she had to go through. But, she finally sees her love being reciprocated. Meanwhile, Maddy curls up in her bed, traumatized.

Hope for Rue

Meanwhile, Ali visits the Bennetts and cooks for them. At the dinner table, Gia addresses how skeptical she feels about Rue’s progress at the rehabilitation center, which Ali supports and justifies. He then tells Rue that she can only make progress if she believed and hoped for herself.

At Fez's, he and Lexi watch Stand by Me together and hold hands. Caster meets Faye outside and informs her about the police's search for Fez and Ashtray for murdering Mouse. However, Faye chose not to disclose his information to the boys.

At the end of this episode of Euphoria, Rue's mom, Leslie, is seen answering a call from the rehabilitation center. She was told that they were unable to accept Rue, which caused her to scream and beg.

She believed Rue would kill herself any day if not provided with the help she needed. As her mother panicked and cried, Rue slept beside her sister peacefully.

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6 is now streaming on HBO Max.

