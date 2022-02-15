Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6 review: Recovery, romance and redemption shine bright in the latest episode of HBO Max series

The latest episode of Euphoria lets recovery, romance and redemption take center stage as the characters deal with an unprecedented turn of events.

Directed and written by Sam Levinson, the series has put its main theme of identity, trauma, drugs, friendships and love aside, and has focused on its characters, giving them more dimension.

After dealing with dark themes for two straight episodes, viewers of the show finally got the heart-touching moments they needed this week.

Let's dive in and dissect the sixth episode of the HBO Max series.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 6

After a Rue-centric episode last week, this episode of Euphoria dealt with the aftermath of the events that took place. Rue struggled with her withdrawal but wanted to get clean, so her mother, sister and Ali supported her. Maddy plotted her revenge against Cassie and Nate, while Nate dealt with the consequences of Cal's big speech.

The episode tracks the smallest step on Rue's road to recovery, where she imagines she is returning from rehab and apologizing to every person she hurt.

However, there's always darkness in the show as the end of the episode showed Rue's mother struggling to find a place for her daughter in rehab. She shouts and cries on the phone that her daughter will kill herself.

While Rue’s story takes center stage, other stories achieve milestones as well. Kat and Ethan finally break up. The Jacobs family enjoys the absence of Cal, but Nate becomes the villain once again.

From sticking a gun in Maddy's face, asking Cassie to leave her family behind, to emotionally manipulating Jules, Nate proves why he is the antagonist of Euphoria. The series continues Cassie's dark descent - this time, her mother says she might need an exorcism.

Love seems to finally blossom between Fez and Lexi. The two watched Stand By Me together, laughed, cried and held hands. After watching a heartbreaking portrayal of Rue's withdrawal, seeing the simple affection between Fez and Lexi felt nice.

This episode of Euphoria seemed to hint at what the series is heading towards in its final two weeks. There will be some sort of culmination of Rue's story this season. Whether she goes to rehab or relapses like the previous season's finale remains to be seen.

The mess between Maddy, Cassie and Nate continues, but what's really concerning is that the cops are after Fez and Ashtray for killing Mouse.

Fans can catch the latest episodes of Euphoria Season 2, now streaming on HBO Max.

