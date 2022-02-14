Jordan Peele's 'Nope' movie trailer breakdown, analysis, and hidden details: 5 things to know

Jordan Peele asks the audience, "What's a bad miracle?" in his upcoming horror film Nope.

Directed by Jordan Peele under his Monkeypaw Productions banner, the film follows residents of an isolated town who witness a mysterious and abnormal event in their town. The teaser trailer for the film premiered during NBC's coverage of Super Bowl LVI today.

Five interesting things about 'Nope'

The teaser trailer for Jordan Peele's highly-anticipated horror film Nope dropped today, sending all fans into a frenzy. The clip reveals very little about the plot of the film, but it does make it clear that the ranch in the teaser is not a safe place to be.

In addition to the cast seen in the clip, Nope will also star Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, and Barbie Ferreira.

Here are five interesting things about Jordan Peele's upcoming film.

1) It will be directed and written by Jordan Peele

The film will be directed by Jordan Peele, who has also written the screenplay. The tagline of the film's poster describes it as "a new terror from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele."

Jordan Peele is known for turning even the most ludicrous scenarios into something that scares viewers to the bones, like the teacups and gold scissors in his previous films Get Out and Us, so the cloud in the poster could very well be terrifying if he wants it to be. He is also known to deliver social messages through his films, and the same may be true of Nope once it releases.

2) The film will release in 2022

Jordan Peele's upcoming film, Nope, is set to release on July 22 this year. The film will be available to watch exclusively in theaters and will be available in IMAX as well.

The director announced the name and release date on social media with the film's mysterious poster in July last year, exactly a year before its release. However, he did not include much information and only used a cloud emoji in the caption, similar to the one in its poster.

3) It stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun

Nope has a stellar cast including Daniel Kaluuya, who was Peele's star from Get Out. Kaluuya holds an Oscar nomination for Get Out and a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Judas and the Black Messiah.

Keke Palmer will be seen as the female lead in the film. This would be her biggest dramatic role since her 2019 film Hustlers, and according to rumors, she is said to be the antagonist in the film.

Steven Yeun will be joining the two, and he is an Oscar nominee for his performance in Minari. He has worked on several thrillers from The Walking Dead to Burning.

4) The teaser hints at alien invasion and cloud-related horror

The teaser trailer for Nope offers a glimpse into the horror-packed film. The first footage of the film anticipates that death will come from above as Peele has managed to turn the cloud menace into an actual cloud, threatening the lives of people who spend a long time looking up in disbelief.

The clip hints at an alien invasion as several shots reveal unusual things and supernatural occurrences taking place. From Palmer being levitated and pulled towards the sky, to a string-like figure flying in the sky, attached to a cloud-like shape.

The creepy music adds to the goosebumps-worthy clip. The director got cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema on board to help bring the film to life.

5) The clip shows Palmer and Kaluuya running a horse ranch under siege

The teaser clip does not reveal who or what Nope's monster is, but in classic Peele style, viewers can see the havoc brought into the California desert. One of the scenes in the teaser shows a power outage interrupting Palmer's dance session and in the other, Kaluuya's horse gets spooked and runs away.

The film is set around a horse ranch and a family business of horse trainers for Hollywood. The shots from the film also include Steven Yeun's cowboy, who looks up at the sky in fear as a dust storm engulfs the ranch. In the end, Palmer is seen fleeing the ranch but gets sucked into the air.

Readers can catch Nope playing in theaters from July 22. Watch this space for more updates on Jordan Peele's upcoming horror film.

