Lightyear voice cast and character guide: All about Toy Story's spin-off film

The favorite Space Ranger has returned, only this time, he wants to tell his story in Disney Pixar's Lightyear.

Directed by Angus MacLane, the animated film revolves around Buzz and his adventures in space before he became Andy's favorite toy in the Toy Story franchise.

Lightyear: Ensemble voice cast, synopsis and trailer

The official trailer for Lightyear just dropped and things are looking up for everyone's favorite space ranger superhero. The clip features Buzz battling aliens and robots and promises to show him on an intergalactic adventure, along with David Bowie's Starman playing in the background. The film is set for a theatrical release on June 17.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"The origin story of action figure Buzz Lightyear and his adventures to infinity and beyond."

Here's a look at the adorable yet stunning voice cast of Disney Pixar's spin-off film.

Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear

American actor Chris Evans is best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His other works include Not Another Teen Movie, Fantastic Four films, Snowpiercer, The Avengers films, Captain America films, Gifted, Knives Out, Defending Jacob, Before We Go and many more.

His work in the Marvel films has established him as one of the world's highest-paid actors. Evans will be voicing Buzz in the upcoming Disney Pixar film.

Buzz is a fictional character in Toy Story franchise created by Disney and Pixar. He is a toy Space Ranger and an action figure who has appeared in all the franchise films. The upcoming film will explore Buzz's backstory, also possibly connecting it to the existing Toy Story universe.

Dale Soules

Dale Soules is an American actress best known for her work in The Messenger, Sesame Street, Orange Is the New Black and theater productions like The Magic Show, Hands on a Hard Body, Grey Gardens, and The Crucible.

She will be lending her voice in the upcoming animated film.

Keke Palmer

American actress, singer and TV personality Keke Palmer is best known for her work in Jump In!, True Jackson, VP, Scream, Hustlers, Ice Age: Continental Drift, Scream Queens and several other projects. She has a Primetime Emmy Award, six NAACP Image Awards, and nominations for a Daytime Emmy Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

She was also the first woman of color to host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Palmer will be lending her voice in the upcoming Disney Pixar film.

Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi is a filmmaker, actor, and comedian. He is best known for Two Cars, One Night, Jojo Rabbit, What We Do in the Shadows, The Mandalorian, Thor: Ragnarok, Free Guy, Avengers: Endgame and many more projects. He holds several accolades, one of which is an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Award nominations and more.

Waititi will be lending his voice in the upcoming animated film.

The extended cast for the film includes Peter Sohn, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Learn about Buzz's past and catch Lightyear in theaters on June 17.

