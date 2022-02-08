Conversations with Friends: Release date, teaser and more about the Hulu series

The highly-anticipated book-to-series adaptation, Conversations with Friends, gave viewers a first look into its rollercoaster of relationships.

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Leanne Welham, the series is the crew's second adaptation of a Sally Rooney novel, first being Normal People. It follows two Dublin university students, Frances and Bobbi, who are threatened by the bond they forge with an older married couple, journalist Melissa and actor Nick.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Hulu's upcoming series.

When is Conversations with Friends expected to release?

Conversations with Friends is all set to premiere on Hulu in May 2022. The exact date for the release has not yet been announced. The series has been compared to Normal People but is said to carve out a new territory for itself. According to co-director Lenny Abrahamson:

"What we’ve ended up with is something that has a kind of aesthetic family resemblance to the other series, but is definitely its own thing."

Hulu recently announced the main cast of the series, which includes Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke. The series will have 12 half-hour episodes.

The plot for the series reads:

"Two Dublin college students, Frances and Bobbi, and the strange and unexpected connection they forge with married couple, Melissa and Nick."

Check out the teaser trailer for Conversations with Friends

The teaser trailer for Conversations with Friends dropped today and gave fans a glimpse into the world of Frances, Bobby, Nick and Melissa where 'It's never just friends' was highlighted throughout the clip.

Author Sally Rooney is known to talk about real relationships, complications and intimacy and just like Marianne and Connell, the upcoming series follows a group of angsty Irish millennials who are drawn into a complicated romance and class dynamics.

What makes the upcoming series even more exciting is the fact that most of the creative team from Normal People is returning as well. Director Lenny Abrahamson and writer Alice Birch, along with executive producers Ed Guiney and Sally Rooney, are returning to bring the series to life.

Joining them on the project are co-director Leanne Welham, co-writers Mark O’Halloran, Meadhbh McHugh and Susan Soon He Stanton.

Fans' reaction to the trailer

tayswift @wildtayteen i just watch Conversations with Friends trailer and bruh it looks PROMISING!!! #conversationswithfriends i just watch Conversations with Friends trailer and bruh it looks PROMISING!!! #conversationswithfriends

owén wilson @DICKGR4YSON THREE MONTHS UNTIL CONVERSATIONS WITH FRIENDS I AM A VERY HAPPY PERSON THREE MONTHS UNTIL CONVERSATIONS WITH FRIENDS I AM A VERY HAPPY PERSON

As soon as the teaser for the much-awaited series dropped, fans on Twitter went wild with the similarities between the series and Normal People. Similarities between the two were noticed, from the aesthetic to certain cinematography, thanks to the crew that also worked on Normal People.

Besides this, one thing the fans could not get over was Joe Alwyn as Nick.

kadriye @tayspetsch no words just joe alwyn in conversations with friends no words just joe alwyn in conversations with friends https://t.co/2PlYoYlMVk

Meg 🧣 @drearymondays Watching Joe Alwyn in Conversations With Friends Watching Joe Alwyn in Conversations With Friends https://t.co/ALdyVz2dBS

lilianaミ☆ 🤍 @enchntednight JOE IS IN THE CONVERSATIONS WITH FRIENDS SERIES???? JOE IS IN THE CONVERSATIONS WITH FRIENDS SERIES????

Other fans were excited to read the novel by Sally Rooney before the series premiere.

manon @oksanapolastrri the urge to drop all my current reads just to reread conversations with friends the urge to drop all my current reads just to reread conversations with friends

nluvrn🧣 @nvrinluvs i need to read conversations with friends ASAP i need to read conversations with friends ASAP

Watch this space for more updates on Hulu's Conversations with Friends, until then, get on with some reading!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul