Sebastian Stan's Pam and Tommy scenes take Twitter by storm  

Hulu's highly-anticipated biographical drama and Sebastian Stan-starrer, Pam & Tommy, dropped and that's all everyone can talk about.

Created by Robert Siegel, the series is based on Rolling Stone's 2014 article Pam and Tommy: The Untold Story of the World's Most Infamous S*x Tape, also taking inspiration from Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's marriage.

The series captures the early years of the duo's relationship and the chaos that came with the distribution of their personal video.

Fans react to Sebastian Stan's transformation

Gabriel Romero @GabrielK2D



#PamAndTommy Sebastian Stan is the MVP of this show 3 episodes in Sebastian Stan is the MVP of this show 3 episodes in#PamAndTommy https://t.co/XcKN88rTQg

After the premiere of Pam and Tommy, Twitter was flooded with reactions and praise from fans. Stunned by Sebastian Stan's transformation, the fans could not stop appreciating the actor's portrayal of Tommy Lee.

Buckysdolllll // watched 355 for Sebastian ❤️ @buckysdolllll He freakin deserves ALL THE AWARDS FOR THIS ‍ #PamAndTommy I was actually like not that interested when #SebastianStan was casted as Tommy lee ..the overall look I mean … didn’t look like seb at all ..but man oh man I was wrong I’m like totally smitten now !!!HE NAILED IT 🥵He freakin deserves ALL THE AWARDS FOR THIS I was actually like not that interested when #SebastianStan was casted as Tommy lee ..the overall look I mean … didn’t look like seb at all ..but man oh man I was wrong I’m like totally smitten now !!!HE NAILED IT 🥵😩 He freakin deserves ALL THE AWARDS FOR THIS ❤️‍🔥 #PamAndTommy

Some applauded the actor's excellent delivery to his character:

Green Slime 1999 @GreenSlime1999

Rocked me to my CORE. Everyone is going on and on about Lily James as Pamela and yes, she's amazing, but MAMA Sebastian Stan BECOMES Tommy Lee.Rocked me to my CORE. #PamAndTommy Everyone is going on and on about Lily James as Pamela and yes, she's amazing, but MAMA Sebastian Stan BECOMES Tommy Lee. Rocked me to my CORE. #PamAndTommy

tricia @h2obased



Look away now.



Please because I just need to talk about this.



The way Sebastian delivered this line, with a bit of a rasp and smirk, I forgot about the fact that I don’t like his character, would’ve gone with him to anywhere #PamAndTommy SpoilerLook away now.Please because I just need to talk about this.The way Sebastian delivered this line, with a bit of a rasp and smirk, I forgot about the fact that I don’t like his character, would’ve gone with him to anywhere ⚠️ #PamAndTommy Spoiler ⚠️ Look away now. Please because I just need to talk about this. The way Sebastian delivered this line, with a bit of a rasp and smirk, I forgot about the fact that I don’t like his character, would’ve gone with him to anywhere 😭 https://t.co/o6TGIQgz89

Hako⚡️ @ulanhako #PamAndTommy #SebastianStan The show started very well + Sebastian definitely nailed the role he’s so good !!! So excited for the coming episodes The show started very well + Sebastian definitely nailed the role he’s so good !!! So excited for the coming episodes 🔥🔥#PamAndTommy #SebastianStan https://t.co/x86xX9Ta9E

Fans of Sebastian Stans expressed pride at the actor finally getting his much-awaited plaudits:

𝒔𝒐𝒖☾︎ @tomholland_rdj 🏻 🏻 🏻

#PamAndTommy I'm so happy to see more people FINALLY realize what a great actor Sebastian Stan is I'm so happy to see more people FINALLY realize what a great actor Sebastian Stan is 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻#PamAndTommy https://t.co/exkgSEaUXU

MarvelousMegs @whatsitswhosits

youtu.be/-vYQuD1x5Lo #PamAndTommy #randomshityouremember Just saying Sebastian Stan said 7 years ago at a con he would want to be in a biopic of Motley Crue…….. Just saying Sebastian Stan said 7 years ago at a con he would want to be in a biopic of Motley Crue……..youtu.be/-vYQuD1x5Lo #PamAndTommy #randomshityouremember

Sebastian Stan as Tommy

Romanian actor Sebastian Stan, who is best known for his role as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took on Tommy Lee's character for Hulu's Pam and Tommy.

Sebastian Stan has been applauded for his acting as well as for his transformation of turning into Tommy Lee. He went through every possible piece of information on the Mötley Crüe drummer, from the infamous tape with Pamela Anderson to his interviews. In an interview with This Morning, the actor shared:

"Fortunately there are a lot of photographs of the two of them and every day when I was in the make-up trailer and getting the tattoos, I was playing these playlists of interviews."

Commenting on the daily transformation of Lily James and himself, he said:

"Every single one of her looks, the wig and hair, were all specific timed to photographs all the way through, everything they chose to reference was really specific to actual times how they looked."

More about Pam and Tommy

Pam and Tommy premiered on Hulu yesterday and sent the entire world into a frenzy with its brilliant cast. The series explores the infamous relationship between Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson. The premise is set in 1994, when Pamela and Tommy got together and further explores the early period in their 3-year relationship.

The basic plot of the series revolves around the scandalous personal video that was leaked in 1995. The footage was shot privately on their honeymoon and was sold online due to their dispute with electrician Rand Gauthier.

In addition to Stan and James, the series also stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Pepi Sonuga, Andrew Dice Clay, Spenser Granese, Mozhan Marnò, Fred Hechinger, Mike Seely along with Jason Mantzoukas as guest star.

Catch Pam & Tommy, now streaming exclusively on Hulu, with three episodes available to watch.

