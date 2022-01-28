5 roles Sebastian Stan aced before he popularized MCU's Bucky Barnes

Sebastian Stan has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his initial appearance as Bucky Barnes, Chris Evans' best friend, in Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011. When Stan plays Bucky Barnes, popularly known as The Winter Soldier, we all know what he's capable of.

However, as interesting and complex as The Winter Soldier is— as a brainwashed WWII super soldier, he is quite complex— Sebastian Stan has a number of other film roles that could be even more interesting.

The actor has portrayed a race car driver, an astronaut, a crucial offender in a notable harebrained true crime scheme, and even a stupid adolescent with magical abilities.

5 best roles of Sebastian Stan’s before MCU's Barnes that deserve praise

1) Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Aside from the other pre-Winter Soldier option on this list, this is a fantastic performance in a hilarious film. When the main characters travel back in time to the 1980s, they meet Blaine, a rude ski instructor.

He is also the victim of reverse Soviet brainwashing, believing the four out-of-time primary characters to be Cold War spies after discovering their can of Chernobly, an illicit Russian energy drink that is a critical ingredient for their return to the present.

2) The Covenant (Chase Collins)

Sebastian Stan's character in The Covenant is an extremely powerful one, which is hellbent on making a long-lasting impact on the audience. He plays Chase Collins, the very powerful (but also extremely corrupt) fifth member of the Sons of Ipswich, a group of four young men who, before the villain enters the plot, use their magical abilities to live like kings.

3) Kings (Jack Benjamin)

Speaking of kings, Stan's first major role was in the short-lived NBC drama David, which was based on the Biblical story of David. He portrays Prince Jonathan "Jack" Benjamin, the secretly homosexual son of Ian McShane's King Silas Benjamin, who leads the fictional realm of Gilboa in a modern-day monarchy.

Stan in Kings as Benjamin (Image via IMDb)

4) Once Upon A Time (Jefferson/The Mad Hatter)

Sebastian Stan's recurring part in Once Upon a Time, the ABC drama that cleverly mixed bedtime story imagination with real-life turmoil from 2012 to 2013, bears some striking similarities to Bucky Barnes.

Jefferson, his widowed, single father character, is The Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland (one of the many other fairy tale characters unwittingly thrust into our own reality in a town called Storybrooke), who was previously beheaded by the Red Queen - similar to the arm amputation his MCU character would later suffer.

Stan as Jefferson from Once Upon A Time (Image via Decider)

5) Rachel Getting Married

In 2008, Stan portrayed a character who struggled with commitment, in filmmaker Jonathan Demme's drama Rachel Getting Married.

Also Read Article Continues below

Walter (Sebastian Stan) is sitting on a park bench pleading with his treatment counselor, Rosa (Roslyn Ruff), for his Zippo lighter right before struggling addict Kym (Anne Hathaway) goes to attend her sister's wedding.

Edited by R. Elahi