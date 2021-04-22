Marvel star wants to play Ric Flair in a biopic movie

Marvel movie star Sebastian Stan has said he's interested in playing WWE legend Ric Flair in a future biopic.

In a recent interview with Collider, the Hollywood actor revealed he would love the opportunity to play the Nature Boy in a movie about his life and career. The inspiration behind the idea apparently came from Stan's friend and former co-star Paul Walter Hauser, who is a self-confessed wrestling fanatic. From the way Stan discussed the role, it seems the idea may have been in the pipeline for a while.

Here's what Sebastian Stan had to say about the prospect of playing Ric Flair in a movie:

"We gotta do that Ric Flair/ (Arn) Anderson biopic... (Paul Walter Hauser) is so funny, and he’s such a big wrestling fan. I was a big wrestling fan too growing up like I loved WWF and stuff… I’ll do it in a second if they let me. I mean pretty soon I’ll be eligible, I guess," said Stan. - H/T Cinemablend

Interestingly, the pair appear to have discussed the notion of including wrestling legend Arn Anderson in the movie, too. This led to fans online speculating which other actors could portray the roles of the original Four Horsemen.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, Hauser listed the names he wanted to fill the rest of the cast with, including himself in the role of The Enforcer. Take a look at the list below:

Ric Flair: Sebastian Stan

Arm Anderson: Paul Hauser

Ole Anderson: Ethan Suplee

Tully Blanchard: Ben Foster https://t.co/ifn4YnHazQ — Paul Walter Hauser (@PaulWHauser) April 16, 2021

A Ric Flair biopic is something fans have been requesting for years. It will be interesting to see if anything comes from Sebastian Stan and Paul Walter Hauser's discussions.

Ric Flair is retired from professional wrestling

Keep Your Head Up, Keep Your Heart Strong! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/TanQ4UY9ly — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 21, 2021

One of the greatest in-ring performers of all time, Ric Flair officially retired from in-ring competition in 2012.

While he would go on to wrestle for a number of years, his "retirement match" came against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 in Orlando. The two legends tore the house down in what was widely considered to be the Match of the Year.

Do you like the idea of Sebastian Stan playing 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair in a movie?