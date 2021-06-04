Could NBC Buy WWE?

There has been growing speculation over the last few months that Vince McMahon might be preparing to sell the company that his father launched decades ago, WWE.

This speculation has gathered some steam recently because of a number of talent releases, both onscreen and backstage. Whilst it's certainly not unusual for WWE to release employees, given they've made similar releases almost annually in the past, the latest batch of cuts has got people talking.

Many are citing the trimming of employees as a possible sign that WWE is preparing to sell, alongside recent business dealings like WWE Network becoming exclusive to NBC's Peacock, a series of WWE documentaries on A&E, as well as Vince McMahon's age, as evidence for this.

Peacock, the new home of the WWE Network, is run by Comcast-owned NBCUniversal. Additionally, the USA Network (also owned by NBCUniversal) is where Monday Night RAW is currently broadcasting. As a result, there's a logic to support the idea that NBC would want to purchase the entire company.

There's even a report suggesting as such from Slice Wrestling, which implies the following:

"NBC is looking into buying World Wrestling Entertainment and some movement has already been made in that direction."

They went on to add:

"Sources say NBC is waiting patiently to offer big money to buy WWE as a whole and feature RAW, SmacKDown, NXT and all pay-per-views and WWE Network programming exclusively on PEACOCK."

"No figures have officially been brought up but WWE sources say the deal if NBC were to buy WWE would be in the range of $2 Billion to $4 Billion range. Vince McMahon who will turn 76 this August,24th is said to be looking at Nick Khan to set up WWE to be sold in the coming years and moves are already being put in place for a smooth sale."

"WWE is clearing house and streamlining their roster of superstars and office staff with releases and layoffs to cut back on payroll spending and increase the profit margin to make WWE look attractive as possible to NBC when the time comes to sale. Many superstars who WWE would’ve never released are now being let go in a effort to cut back on spending and big contracts. More releases are in the works."

It's worth noting that NBC Universal is worth an estimated $35 billion, and as of 2020, the net worth of WWE is believed to be around $5.71 billion. So NBCUniversal could feasibly purchase WWE.

However, Slice Wrestling is not considered to be a legitimate source for wrestling news and so anything they've reported should be treated with a grain of salt, especially as there's no evidence to support the claim.

Speculation against a potential WWE sale

Some don't believe there's any truth to the rumors that WWE is preparing to sell to anyone, let alone specifically NBCUniversal. Brandon Thurston, a wrestling business journalist, has done his own research and has been unable to find any evidence to support the suggestion WWE is selling.

I talked with 5 people in the WWE investor community in the last 24 hours about the notion that the company's recent actions indicate they're preparing for a sale. Not one of them thought so. Even the stock price is no-selling wrestling Twitter. pic.twitter.com/xSXOLdn8r1 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 3, 2021

He had previously thrown in his two cents, suggesting President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan told Colin Cowherd that Vince McMahon had no intention of selling.

Foreboding that WWE is preparing to sell is the stuff of cynical wrestling fan fatalism. New leadership came on in August and is still in Year 1. I would be shocked if WWE sells in Vince's lifetime. 1) Nick Khan indicated to Cowherd that Vince has no intention to sell. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 2, 2021

To conclude, there's no real evidence other than online speculation and a report from a less-than-reputable source that WWE is preparing to sell, and the money trail certainly doesn't seem to suggest as much.

However, there's usually never smoke without fire, and Vince McMahon did start a fire a while ago when he reportedly said that WWE was open for business. McMahon selling WWE would be huge news, and arguably one of the biggest events in professional wrestling history. So a potential WWE sale is definitely worth keeping an eye on, even if there's the smallest chance it might happen.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Kartik Arry