Backstage reason for recent WWE firings - Reports

WWE fired several of its backroom employees this past week. The company did so because there were a number of "redundancies" in various departments.

PWInsider reported that Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn was in charge of the latest list of releases. Employees in the production, digital, and WWE Network departments were those that were let go by the company.

WWE is reportedly going to merge various departments and run with fewer employees. Here's an excerpt from the report:

"One of the reasons for so many departures is that over the last year, the company has determined there were too many redundancies across multiple departments in those areas. One example cited to PWInsider.com is that there were two graphics departments, one for WWE TV production and one for digital and that they can easily be merged into one division, meaning the company could get that work done with a smaller group of staffers."

The report further states that WWE has realized from their experience working during the pandemic that they can get things done even with smaller teams. The feeling within the company is that they can discharge their duties even when they are "cut to the bone".

WWE's releases in 2021

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



WWE faced the ire of fans when it released several superstars in the midst of the pandemic last year. The company continued that trend this year as they have released a number of superstars as well as backstage employees.

The company surprised fans by releasing popular stars like Samoa Joe, Andrade, The IIconics, and Mickie James, along with other stars like Bo Dallas and Kalisto, to name a few. WWE released NXT talent last week, with stars like Velveteen Dream, Jessamyn Duke, Alexander Wolfe, and Kavita Devi being let go.

RAW commentator Adnan Virk was the most notable name to be part of the latest set of releases.

RAW commentator Adnan Virk was the most notable name to be part of the latest set of releases.