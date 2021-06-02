WWE releases Braun Strowman among several other big names

WWE just released several major names. Moments ago, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com that WWE had released the following wrestlers today:

Braun Strowman

Aleister Black

Ruby Riott

Lana

Santana Garrett

Buddy Murphy

"Fightful has learned the following WWE wrestlers have been released," Ross Sapp Wrote. "Braun Strowman Aleister Black Ruby Riott Lana Santana Garrett Buddy Murphy."

Fightful has learned the following WWE wrestlers have been released.



- Braun Strowman

- Aleister Black

- Ruby Riott

- Lana

- Santana Garrett

- Buddy Murphy — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 2, 2021

These releases include talent that mostly competed on the main roster. These moves seem to be an extension of the budget cuts that came over a month ago. The previous wave of releases came on April 15, 2021, a year to the day WWE released a number of talent in 2020. A few weeks later, WWE also released several NXT wrestlers.

WWE has officially confirmed the news with a post on its own website.

Talent was released from both the WWE main roster and NXT in the last two months

WWE HQ in Stamford

The following is the list of the talent that has been let go since April 2021, excluding the aforementioned releases:

Velveteen Dream

Jessamyn Duke

Vanessa Borne

Skyler Story (Brandi Lauren)

Ezra Judge

Alexander Wolfe (Axel Tischer)

Kavita Devi (Kavita Dalal)

Samoa Joe

Billie Kay

Peyton Royce

Mickie James

Chelsea Green

Tucker

Kalisto

Bo Dallas

Wesley Blake

Mojo Rawley

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

The aforementioned names are of only on-screen performers. There have been many backstage changes too in WWE with the most recent changes coming yesterday in the form of new hires for the WWE Senior Leadership teams.

There is still doubt looming over whether more releases are coming. Sportskeeda will provide more details as they become available. Let us know what you think of the whole situation in the comments section below.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Colin Tessier