Triple H confirms that WWE is open to working with other promotions 

Triple H was back for another media call to promote the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 show, and the NXT Boss was asked a plethora of questions about the product and its future.

One of the most interesting questions from the call was regarding WWE's stance on working with other promotions. The recent revelation of AEW and IMPACT Wrestling working together has brought the attention back to WWE's dealings with other promotions.

While Triple H didn't specifically name AEW or IMPACT Wrestling, Triple H noted that the WWE is open to working with other companies if the business opportunities seem right on paper.

Triple H reveals why WWE would be open to working with other companies

When asked about AEW-IMPACT’s apparent crossover, Triple H says that what they’ve done with PROGRESS, EVOLVE, etc, “We’re open for business.” “It just depends on what they are, if they are beneficial to us long term:” 5, 10, 15 years. #NXT #NXTTakeOver #WarGames — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) December 3, 2020

Triple H highlighted that WWE has already been making progress in the recent past by working with promotions such as EVOLVE, PROGRESS, and ICW. Triple H felt that people often misinterpret WWE's business module.

The Game said that the company would be open to anything at any given time. It would all depend on the nature of the opportunity. Triple H explained that the long-term benefits need to be considered when talking about a crossover plan. If it's meaningful to the business, then Triple H said that even Vince McMahon is open to anything.

Here's what Triple H said:

"You know, in what you've seen in the past, PROGRESS, ICW, EVOLVE, all those things, yeah, we're open for business in a lot of ways. And a lot of things, and a lot of everything. People's thoughts, misperceptions [sic], their perceived knowledge of what we do, how we thinks, and all that stuff is often greatly misinterpreted, and not necessarily accurate. "So, OK, are we open to the right business opportunities? Yeah, at any given time we're open to things and it just depends on what they are, and if they're beneficial to us longterm. And again, when I say longterm I'm not talking about 3 months or 6 months. Longterm... 10 years. You know... 10 years, 15 years from now. Is that beneficial? Is that meaningful? Is that longterm? That's how we think. It's much longer in duration, not necessarily worried about the minute-by-minutes. It's the long duration. And so, open for business. I think you hear Vince [McMahon] say that a lot. I've been around him a lot to know that if it's the right thing, and it's meaningful to business, he's open to anything." H/t WrestlingInc

Kenny Omega won the AEW World title from Jon Moxley on the 'Winter is Coming' episode of Dynamite, but it came with a major swerve. Don Callis and Kenny Omega exited the building after the title win and revealed that the new AEW World Champion would appear on the next IMPACT Wrestling episode.

Various reports suggest that AEW and IMPACT Wrestling are working together, and it continues the trend of All Elite Wrestling's efforts to bridge the gap between all the companies apart from the WWE.

Would WWE also be up to work with a big-name promotion somewhere down the line? Triple H sounds optimistic.