Marvel's 'What If' episode 5: Fans react to zombie Avengers

Marvel's What If…? Episode 5 showcased an alternate "What If…? reality that took place instead of Avengers: Infinity War in the main timeline. The latest episode focused on the remaining members of the Avengers who survived the zombie apocalypse.

The episode started with the Hulk (Bruce Banner) traveling to Earth in the Bifrost summoned by Heimdall, like in Thor: Ragnarok. Banner also faces similar disagreements with the Hulk, who is unwilling to take over Bruce's body only when fighting.

If you’re still here, I hope you can keep a secret about tomorrow’s episode of #WhatIf… pic.twitter.com/AhuZ8xHACM — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 7, 2021

Episode 5 ended on a cliffhanger just like 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. Furthermore, almost all characters in the 2018 film were portrayed in the latest What-If…? episode.

How fans reacted to zombified Avengers in What If…? Episode 5

While the promo showcased Earth's mightiest heroes as zombies, mainstream fans were surprised and confused. In the episode, The Watcher unpacks the whole story. Episode 5 establishes that the events of 2018's Ant-Man and The Wasp did not go as planned in this reality.

#WhatIf Spoilers

Uncle Ben has finally been mentioned within the MCU.

- pic.twitter.com/mk1mhfJfTQ — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) September 8, 2021

#WhatIf #WhatIfzombies spoilers

so how many times are you gonna kill vision?

marvel : yes pic.twitter.com/2ZjN8gPKJq — Carol ४ SHANG-CHI♡ (@carolxloki) September 8, 2021

WAIT WHY WOULD THEY LEAVE US WITH A CLIFFHANGER ON #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/D065hJC3dl — Luna ♡ Sean 🌼 || PINNED SELFIE 📍 (@xlunaone) September 8, 2021

#whatif SPOILERS!!! episode 4

HELP MEEE ??? OKOYE LMFAO pic.twitter.com/ABW4ZcuqUr — Trisha ⧗ SAW SHANG CHI!!! (@parkernromanoff) September 8, 2021

You will never be forgotten king 💜 #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/pkgAraSuv9 — Jack (-_•) // what if spoilers (@captaincupkicks) September 8, 2021

// #WhatIf spoilers

First Wanda brings Vision back to life in Westview and now Vision is trying to keep zombie Wanda alive and literally dies bc he can’t leave her or live without her god I hate it here! pic.twitter.com/tS60KFKwBF — Taylor (@TaylorBlue23) September 8, 2021

#WhatIf spoilers



peter parker king of vlogging the zombie apocalypse pic.twitter.com/YIDuLYi1Yj — kyla (@tfatws) September 8, 2021

#WhatIf Spoilers

Marvel really just made us watch Vision die for like, the fifth fucking time. Y’all are evil 💀 pic.twitter.com/VpAWuDZSra — Indiana LN (@Jugs_MB) September 8, 2021

#whatif SPOILERS!!! episode 4

hope van dyne and peter parker, a duo we never thought we needed

they’re besties (real) ☹️ pic.twitter.com/ueIeJsbm1m — Trisha ⧗ SAW SHANG CHI!!! (@parkernromanoff) September 8, 2021

When Hank Pymm rescues his wife Janet Van Dyne from the Quantum Realm, he finds her as a zombie who infects him with the same dimensional virus. This causes most of the population to turn into zombies as the virus spreads and even manages to subdue the Avengers, turning them into the "undead."

Who voiced whom?

Mark Ruffalo voiced Bruce Banner (The Hulk), while the late Chadwick Boseman again returned as the voice of T'Challa. The voice cast also had Paul Bettany as 'The Vision,' Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (aka The Winter Soldier), and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter.

What If... Zombies?! Discover the answer to the question in a new episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iAX5gjHhx2 — What If...? (@whatifofficial) September 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Danai Gurira returned as Okoye (voice), Paul Rudd voiced Scott Lang, and Evangeline Lilly voiced Hope, David Dastmalchian (Kurt), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan). Surprisingly, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor returned to reprise Ebony-Maw (voice).

However, Tom Holland did not voice Spider-Man (Peter Parker), as voice actor Hudson Thames took over the role.

What If…? Episode 5's story is expected to be carried on in an upcoming episode or an upcoming season.

