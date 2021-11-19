Where to watch Pam & Tommy? All about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's scandalous series

On Thursday, November 18, Hulu released the first teaser of its highly anticipated biographical drama series, Pam & Tommy. The upcoming series is based on the s*x tape scandal of model-turned-actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee Bass.

The eight-episode series will follow the former couple, who have been in media coverage since they got together in 1994. Pam & Tommy is expected to cover the early years of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s marriage, which lasted from 1995 to 1998.

Pam & Tommy has been three years in the making, with the series first being announced in 2018. Actor Seth Rogen has developed the project with his long-time collaborator buddy Evan Goldberg. Initially, Rogen’s former pal James Franco was set to direct and star as Tommy Lee but dropped out in 2020.

According to Deadline, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee are not involved with this series’ production. The exclusive report also quoted an insider source who said that Pamela was unhappy with the series’ portrayal of their lives.

When is Pam & Tommy releasing?

Pam & Tommy is releasing on February 2 (in the USA) on Hulu. While release dates are not mentioned for other countries, the series is expected to drop within a few weeks of the US release date.

The series is not likely to follow a weekly release and all eight episodes will be out on the premiere day of February 2 in the USA.

What is Pam & Tommy about?

As mentioned above, Hulu’s Pam & Tommy will follow the scandal regarding s*x tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee getting released to the public in 1995. The couple reportedly shot the footage privately on their honeymoon. However, following a dispute with electrician Rand Gauthier who was allegedly owed $20,000 by the couple, leaked the footage on the internet for monetary gain.

The electrician allegedly stole a safe from Pamela and Tommy’s Malibu mansion, including the actress’s jewelry and the drummer’s guns, along with their tape.

Main cast and crew of the series

In May, a snap of lead cast members Sebastian Stan and Lily James as the titular couple was released. It showcased an impressive transformation mirroring Pam and Tommy’s look from the era, especially from Lily James, who bore an uncanny resemblance to the Baywatch star.

Lily James plays Pamela Anderson, Sebastian Stan plays Tommy Lee, followed by Seth Rogen portraying Rand Gauthier. Meanwhile, Nick Offerman plays Uncle Miltie, and Taylor Schilling portrays Erica Gauthier.

The series is primarily directed by Craig Gillespie (of 2017’s I, Tonya fame) and is written by Robert Siegel (known for 2016’s The Founder.)

Edited by Prem Deshpande