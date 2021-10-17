Vince Neil's fall video goes viral as Motley Crue singer is left with broken ribs 

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil sustained injuries, including broken ribs, after falling off the stage during his concert on October 15. Neil, who has not performed with Mötley Crüe since 2015, was performing with his solo act at Monster on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge.

In the middle of his performance of Mötley Crüe's Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away), the singer fell off stage. However, one fan claimed it was during the band's cover of a Led Zeppelin song.

Vince Neil was taken to a nearby hospital, where he found that his ribs were fractured after having an X-ray. The 60-year old reportedly tumbled onto the cemented floor by accident. The video of Neil's fall has gone viral on social-media.

How did Vince Neil fall?

Vince Neil stepped forward to clap alongside the audience when he misstepped and fell off stage. The singer fell through a gap between the speakers and the stage. According to Rolling Stones, Neil's bassist informed the Mountain Festival's crowd that,

"The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell. He can't breathe and he's gonna get dealt with medically."

She further added,

"He was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee. But he was willing to stick it out and tough it out when the people back here were telling him 'Don't do it.' Let's have one good round of applause, please, for this guy."

Several publications have also reported that Neil's band entertained the crowd without him. Vince Neil's guitarist, Jeff Blando, doubled as the lead vocalist for the rest of their performance. They started with Mötley Crüe's Live Wire and urged fans to sing along.

As per TMZ, the singer is alleged to have struggled with alcoholism in the past. However, Neil had not been drinking on Friday. This is not the first time the singer has had a mishap on stage. In May, he had to cancel his show after losing his voice.

Vince Neil has "The Stadium Tour" scheduled for June 2022, which has already been postponed due to the pandemic. The tour was initially slated for the summer of 2020. The tour will also feature Def Leppard, the Blackhearts, Joan Jett, and Poison.

While Neil is now stable and was at the hospital as of October 16, the singer is expected to be completely healed before his next tour.

