How old was Dusty Hill? All about the ZZ Top bassist as he passes away

ZZ Top’s bassist Dusty Hill recently passed away on July 28. Reports say the musician died in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas. The news was confirmed by singer Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard through the band’s Instagram.

Dusty Hill’s cause of death has not been revealed, but he recently suffered a hip injury. ZZ Top was on tour, but the bassist had to take a detour back home to rest his hip. Elwood Francis has been filling in for Hill. The band was scheduled to perform in Simpsonville, South Carolina, on July 28, but the show had to be canceled.

Gibbons and Beard said they were devastated to learn of the news. In a farewell note to their partner, the remaining members of the band added that:

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will be forever be connected to that Blues Shuffle in C. You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

How old was Dusty Hill?

Born on May 19, 1949, in Dallas, Hill was raised in the Lakewood neighborhood. Dusty Hill attended Woodrow Wilson High School and used to play the cello.

Dusty Hill was the bassist and backup vocalist of ZZ Top. He was 72-years-old and one of the founding members of the band. He will be replaced by his longtime guitar tech, Elwood Francis. This was Hill’s last wish.

Along with his brother Rocky Hill and friend Frank Beard, Dusty played in a few local bands. In 1968, he teamed up with Beard to form a Zombies cover band. The band moved to Houston in 1969 and were joined by Billy Gibbons. The trio became ZZ Top and released their first single that year.

Dusty Hill made a few on-screen appearances. This includes films like "Back to the Future Part III," "Mother Goose Rock ‘n’ Roll," "King of the Hill," and others. He even appeared on "The Drew Carey Show" and auditioned to fill a spot in Drew’s band. He was rejected because he refused to give up his iconic beard.

