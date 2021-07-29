How many children did Johnny Ventura have? All about the Dominican merengue icon's family as he passes away at 81

Dominican singer and bandleader of merengue and salsa, Johnny Ventura is no more. Dominican Republic officials confirmed that the legendary singer passed away at the age of 81. A tweet by a government entity says,

“The Ministry of Culture deeply regrets the death of the great Dominican musician Johnny Ventura. We join the pain that overwhelms his family in these difficult times. His legacy will live on forever in his songs and Dominican culture.”

Johnny’s son, Jandy Ventura, told Dominican press that his father passed away in the hospital after suffering a heart attack. Dominican First Lady Raquel Arbaje mentioned in her latest tweet that it was a "sad day" for the merengue and the Dominican Republic. She added that Johnny Ventura had physically left, but his legacy and joy will always remain.

Adriano Espaillat said that he remembers Johnny as a good friend. He tweeted that Johnny was a man of his word, a man of endless talent, a national treasure, and an icon of the Dominican community.

Legendary merengue singer Johnny Ventura died on Wednesday today at 81. https://t.co/IpD6KiM21l — billboard (@billboard) July 28, 2021

The popular singer is survived by his wife, Nelly Josefina Flores, and seven children, along with seventeen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Johnny Ventura’s children

Johnny was married to Nelly Josefina Flores de Ventura with whom he has three children. He was the father of four more children from his previous relationships. The details of his former relationship are currently unknown.

He was Santa Domingo's vice mayor from 1994 to 1998 and the mayor from 1998 to 2002. Ventura started his career as a singer when he presented himself with a few friends in a program of devotees broadcast weekly by La Voz de la Alegria.

Originally named Juan de Dios Ventura Soriano, he decided to change his name to Johnny Ventura in 1959. He started as a singer in various bands that performed at La Feria’s dances. Johnny then worked with Rondon Votau's orchestra and the band of Dominican percussionist, Donald Wild in 1961.

Ventura sang with Luis Perez's Combo Caribe in 1962 and with the band, he recorded his first LP of 12 songs. He was then recruited by Papa Molina in 1963 to join La Super Orquesta San Jose and he remained a part of it for two years.

Also read: "Miss Addison can't act": TikToker, who allegedly worked as an extra on "He's All That," claims Addison Rae needed several retakes

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish