Who was Greg Gilbert? Tributes pour in as “Delays” singer dies at 44

Delays’ lead singer, Greg Gilbert, passed away after a battle with bowel cancer at 44. The news was confirmed by his wife, Stacey Heale, on social media. Greg Gilbert is survived by his wife and two children, Dali and Bay.

Gilbert’s fans and other musicians tried their best to help him while his cancer was detected in 2016. He stopped undergoing treatment in August and was using pain relief to cure himself.

Family members and friends paid tribute on social media, while the singer’s brother Aaron Gilbert said he was “my brother and best friend”.

About Greg Gilbert in brief

Detailed information related to Greg Gilbert’s hometown, family, and education remains unavailable. For now, it is known that he was the lead singer of the indie rock band, Delays.

After being diagnosed with cancer, he documented his condition in poetry, visual art, and social media. When he stopped his treatment, Gilbert mentioned on Twitter that he believes in magic and the power of good gestures and laughter and wishes to fill his future with all these.

Greg had studied at Winchester Art School, and his works were put on public display in a Southampton City Art Gallery exhibition. Carol Ann Duffy chose his poetry for publication in her Laureate’s Choice series.

Gilbert and his family collected around £200,000 for his treatment. Interestingly, in an interview with the Guardian in 2019, he spoke up about his post-diagnosis creativity.

About Delays

The band was formed in Southampton. Greg, Aaron Gilbert, Colin Fox, and Rowly were among the members.

Their sound is a combination of guitar and synths and included Greg’s falsetto lead vocals. The band released four albums, and three made it to the Top 30 list in the UK Albums Chart.

Delays was initially named Corky and influenced by British bands Manic Street Preachers and The La’s. The original guitarist was Dan Hall, later replaced by Aaron Gilbert.

They were signed by Blanco y Negro records and were known as Idoru at the time. Delays also released an EP called Safety in Number EP in 2001.

