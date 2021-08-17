Who is Lily James’ boyfriend, Michael Shuman? All about musician as couple enjoy Disneyland trip

Disney’s Cinderella, aka Lily James, was spotted with her Prince Charming at Disneyland. The 32-year-old looked joyous as she spent time with her new beau, Michael Shuman, at the Anaheim, California resort.

She was seen wrapping her arms around the 35-year-old as they toured the amusement park on a VIP guided tour. The Mamma Mia actress was seen rocking a Minnie Mouse headband as they made their way to the amusement park.

Lily James and Michael Shuman spotted together 1/3 (Image via MEGA)

Lily James and Michael Shuman spotted together 2/3 (Image via MEGA)

Lily James and Michael Shuman spotted together 3/3 (Image via MEGA)

Lily James has been keeping herself busy in the past few months as she was shooting for the Hulu Pam & Tommy series, where she has transformed into 90s icon Pamela Anderson.

Michael Shuman is the first man she has been seen with after her short-lived romance with Pursuit of Love co-star Dominic West.

Who is Lily James’ new beau?

The 32-year-old was seen locking lips with Michael Shuman for the first time in England in February, according to E!News. The duo has kept their romance on the down-low but was caught by the paparazzi several times while together.

The actress’s rockstar boyfriend plays the bass for the rock group Queens of the Stone Age, which has built a reputation for going nude on stage. The musician has been in the band since 2007 and is also a vocalist.

He has also been part of the three-person band Mini Mansions since 2009.

Queen’s of the Stone Age has built themselves a massive following, and they have also bagged seven Grammy nominations, two of which include Best Rock Album.

Before Lily James’ romance with Michael Shuman enfolded, she was dating fellow actor Matt Smith and also rumored to have had a fling with Captain America star Chris Evans.

James and Shuman were recently photographed at a smoothie bar in LA, where the two looked quite intimate. Neither has openly discussed their relationship so far.

